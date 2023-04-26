Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
It's looking like another wet day across the area. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding,…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The Madison ar…
With an area of low pressure working over us, more rain and snow are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. See when showers are expected to …
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…