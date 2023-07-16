WAR IN UKRAINE

A large convoy carrying fighters from the Wagner private army was spotted entering Belarus from Russia early Saturday, a monitoring group reported after the country's Defense Ministry said it planned for the mercenaries and Minsk's own armed forces to conduct joint military drills.

The independent monitoring group Belaruski Hajun, which tracks the movements of armed forces in Belarus, said at least 60 trucks, buses and other large vehicles crossed into the Eastern European country accompanied by Belarusian police.

The group didn't immediately provide photos or videos of the vehicles but said they had license plates from Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, where Wagner mercenaries fought alongside Russian troops until a short-lived mutiny last month.

The convoy headed toward a military base outside Osipovichi, a town 142 miles north of the Ukrainian border, Belaruski Hajun said. Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press this month showed rows of tent-like structures that appeared to have been built at the base between June 15 and June 30.

The authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said at the time that Minsk could use Wagner's experience and expertise and he offered the fighters an "abandoned military unit" to set up camp. That same week, a leader of an anti-Lukashenko guerrilla group told the AP that construction of a site for the mercenaries was underway near Osipovichi.

Ukraine's Center for National Resistance, an arm of the Ukrainian defense ministry that assists guerrilla groups in Russia-occupied territory, said later Saturday that about 240 Wagner fighters, 40 trucks and "a large amount of weapons" arrived in the Osipovichi area. It cited unspecified members of Belarus' underground anti-Lukashenko opposition as the source of the information, which couldn't be independently verified.

Separately, a spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said Saturday that the force also observed "some groups" of Wagner fighters crossing from Russia into Belarus. The spokesperson, Andriy Demchenko, made the remarks in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said in an online statement late Friday that it developed a "road map" with Wagner's management for joint training exercises drills by the nation's military personnel and the private mercenaries.

Earlier Friday, the Defense Ministry said that Wagner fighters began training Belarusian soldiers.

On June 23, the Wagner group's founder and leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered his fighters to leave their camps in Ukraine and head toward Moscow to demand the removal of Russia's defense minister and General Staff chief. The mutiny rattled Russia and posed the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his decades in power. The revolt lasted less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Ukraine on Saturday, offering support for the country in its war with Russia while demonstrating his own nation's cooperation with NATO.

Yoon's office said he traveled to Ukraine with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It's his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.