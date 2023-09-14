The Republican Party that my parents knew is no longer the same. It has become a party of billionaires who demand a government to fulfill their oligarchic plans.

They refuse to pay taxes for those they consider moochers who demand union rights, a living wage and Medicaid. They don't recognize the common man who provides the labor and is the consumer. They buy their way into our legislatures and courts where they can and mandate a few simple things: a strong military, tough cops and a justice system to protect their economic empires. They fight against the expansion of Social Security or Medicaid. They would gut federal agencies that protect the average working person and the environment.

Even Costa Rica has national health care that covers everyone. But our government sees it as a threat to their wealth. They are making it harder to vote, and the Supreme Court has legalized gerrymandering. The plan for an oligarchy is near fulfillment and is being built on the bodies of thousands of American citizens.

If the Republicans win in 2024, all your rights will be in jeopardy. If that is not the America you want, be sure to vote.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City