MADISON — It was two hours before the seventh annual Garding Against Cancer signature event Friday on the Kohl Center main floor, and University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard was already in uniform.

The largest fundraising benefit for the cancer foundation Gard started after his father, Glen, died of brain cancer in October 2015 is usually on a Friday-Saturday schedule, with the dinner event for donors held on Saturday.

But Gard had another "family function" Saturday, so he had large donors over to his house Thursday night and the theme of the event pivoted: Wisconsin fish fry.

So, Gard showed up in casual dress — jeans and a floral Hawaiian button-down over an orange T-shirt with an outline of the state of Wisconsin hugging the words "Fridays are for fish frys & old fashioneds."

"It's (from) Etsy," Gard said with a smile. "You can find anything on Etsy."

Through the past seven years of continuous growth for his cancer research foundation, Gard has made efforts not to become "calloused and numb" to the disease. He's seen it from both ends: His father's death as well as his mother, Connie, finishing her last chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer in December, and is now "cancer free."

But there's always another battle ongoing — a former player in Walt McGrory battling osteosarcoma, his wife Michelle's step-dad battling pancreatic cancer. Guest speaker and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he's had personal experience in losing his uncle and his wife, BreAnne, losing her grandfather to cancer.

"Nowadays, it truly does touch most people," LaFleur said.

So, for that reason, the event keeps growing. Gard doesn't see the format changing — "I think people love this format," he said — even if the foundation has surpassed $7 million raised in seven years and Friday's dinner was sold out a week before. Friday was the largest crowd the event has ever seen, 10-seat tables just a few feet apart completely engulfing the Kohl Center floor.

The main beneficiary, the Carbone Cancer Center, uses some of the money to apply for federal research grants, which Carbone Director Dr. Howard Bailey said can turn those donations into "10 fold, 20 fold."

With a text from Gard to LaFleur, followed by a call that featured three minutes of the two coaches talking about the event and then "25 minutes of football," Gard said, Friday's event managed to bring two of the biggest sports figures in the state into one room with a common goal of raising as much as possible.

"Not unlike the analogy of our sports teams, (with this funding) we can go after stars," Bailey said. "We have the resources to really go after some of the best and brightest any place in the country."

This event and foundation began as something personal for Gard, but he said every cancer battle is new, all starting in the same spot that he and his family started at seven years ago with the onset of his father's battle. They need support networks like the ones that were there for his family: neighbors, friends and family showing up "day after day after day" for his father and driving his mother to chemotherapy appointments and hanging around her for emotional support after surgery.

No cancer patient does it alone, Gard said. And this has just expanded his own reach.

"There's not an easy cancer battle because it takes such an emotional and physical toll on somebody," Gard said. "So we have to continue to support those that are going through it when we can."

