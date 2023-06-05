The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the town of Lac du Flambeau over an ongoing dispute with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, arguing the northern Wisconsin town's roads trespass on tribal land.

DOJ on behalf of itself and as a trustee for the tribe and 76 individual landowners filed the complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. In court filings, the DOJ states the complaint was filed to "protect land to which the United States holds title" through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the tribe and affected landowners.

The lawsuit seeks "declaratory relief, damages, and ejectment to remedy the Town of Lac du Flambeau's intentional and unauthorized use and occupancy of that land as part of the Town's road system."

Easements on four northern Wisconsin roads maintained by the town expired more than 10 years ago, which led the tribe on Jan. 31 to block portions of the roads that cross sections of tribal land.

Barricades came down in March after the two sides reached a temporary agreement that included the town paying the tribe $60,000 to keep the roads open for 90 days as parties worked toward a permanent solution.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, sent a joint letter to the associated parties in the dispute expressing frustration and disappointment over "the lack of collective work done to resolve this issue permanently, despite repeated and continued attempts by our offices to assist in resolving the issue."

"We are extremely disappointed that mediation has yet to occur," Evers and Baldwin added. "This delay harms the people of Wisconsin, whether they are Tribal members, impacted homeowners, or other members of our communities. A lack of action will not help tensions and are a threat to the well-being of the individuals directly involved and the greater community."

The Lac du Flambeau have inhabited this area since 1745 with the reservation established by treaties in the mid-1800s. But within the reservation are private properties that are part of the town of Lac du Flambeau. These properties were created after the 1887 passage of the Dawes Act by Congress. The act, according to the Milwaukee Public Museum, was an attempt to assimilate Native Americans into the concept of western living by dividing up the reservations so each family could own its own farm rather than the whole reservation being owned communally.

But with the land too poor to support agriculture, many Native Americans sold their plots to lumber companies or nontribal members, including developers. The easements for Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane and East Ross Allen Lake Lane were established in 1964 and expired in 2014, according to town records. The easement for Elsie Lake Lane was established in 1961 and expired in 2011.

In court documents, the U.S. DOJ claims the town has been knowingly and willfully occupying tribal lands through the aforementioned roads system since the easements expired.

"As a direct and proximate result of the Town's continuing willful trespass, the Town has denied the Band and the Allottees full enjoyment of their property interests and damaged and continues to damage the Band and the Allottees and their land, and the governmental interests of the United States, and will continue to do so unless and until the trespass is remedied," the document states.