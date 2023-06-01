Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With more than 10 events planned throughout the state, the Ice Age Trail Alliance is making it easy for the public to participate in National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3.

“National Trails Day is a great time to explore a local trail,” says Luke Kloberdanz, Executive Director and CEO of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. “For most Wisconsin residents, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is that local Trail since 60% live within 20 miles of a segment.”

This year’s National Trails Day events offers a little bit of everything. There are family-friendly hikes and hikes led by naturalists; there are long hikes and hike shuttles being offered; You can hike on the newest portion of the trail; or participate in a habitat restoration project taking place that day.

“If you plan it right, you could be busy on the Ice Age Trail participating in events from 8 a.m. to dusk,” says Kloberdanz. “Everyone’s encouraged to go out and explore somewhere new.”

Mammoth Fun Run & Hike in Lodi

DNR waives fees for state parks, trails, fishing this weekend It's National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources would like you to get out and enjoy it. All weekend long all state park fees are waived.

Join a 6K timed trail run or 6K hike through the Lodi Marsh segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The event is free but donations to support the work of the Lodi Valley Chapter are greatly appreciated. Registration starts at 8; Run/hike begins at 9 a.m. Food and prizes will be available at Doctor’s Park (220 S. Main Street, Lodi) after the run/hike is completed, with event expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m.

Hike Devil’s Lake State Park

Join the Devil’s Lake Park Naturalist for an 8-mile hike, along and over the bluffs. Start at Roznow’s Meadow Parking area on Highway 113. Shuttles will return you to your vehicles. Bring water and lunch. Hike begins at 8 a.m.

Portage Ice Age Trail Community Celebration

When the ribbon’s cut shortly after noon, Portage officially becomes an Ice Age Trail Community! Be at the celebration for the unveiling of the new Trail Community signs. Meet Monty the Mammoth who will be walking in the Canal Day’s Parade earlier that morning.

For complete details about the events taking place on National Trails Day, visit www.iceagetrail.org/events/2023-06-03.