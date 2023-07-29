Today's highlight

On July 29, 1981, Britain's Prince Charles married lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (the couple divorced in 1996.)

On this date

In 1890, artist Vincent van Gogh, 37, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Auverssur-Oise, France.

In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco.

In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party.

In 1957, the International atomic Energy agency was established. Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC's "tonight Show."

In 1958, President Dwight d. Eisen-Hower signed the National aeronautics and Space act, creating NASA.

In 1968, Pope Paul the Sixth reaffirmed the roman Catholic Church's stance against artificial methods of birth control.

In 1980, a state funeral was held in Cairo, Egypt, for the deposed Shah of Iran, who had died two days earlier at age 60.

In 1994, abortion opponent Paul Hill shot and killed dr. John Bayard Britton and Britton's escort, James H. Barrett, outside the ladies Center clinic in Pensacola, Florida.

In 1999, a former day trader, apparently upset over stock losses, opened fire in two Atlanta brokerage offices, killing nine people and wounding 13 before shooting himself to death; authorities said Mark O. Barton had also killed his wife and two children.

Ten years ago: the U.S. launched a fresh bid to pull Israel and the Palestinians into substantial negotiations with a dinner meeting in Washington hosted by Secretary of State John Kerry. the FBI said authorities had rescued 105 young people and arrested 150 alleged pimps and others in a three-day sweep in 76 cities.

Five years ago: President Donald trump tweeted that he was willing to see the government shut down over border security issues, including money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Pitcher Sean Newcomb of the Atlanta Braves was within one strike of a no-hitter before Chris Taylor singled for the Los Angeles dodgers. after the game, the 25-year-old Newcomb apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he had sent as a teenager; he described the tweets as "some stupid stuff" he said with friends.