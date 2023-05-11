Today's Highlight

On May 11, 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain's youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.

On this date

In 1647, Peter Stuyvesant arrived in New Amsterdam to become governor of New Netherland.

In 1858, Minnesota became the 32nd state of the union.

In 1927, the academy of Motion Picture arts and sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore hotel in Los Angeles.

In 1935, the rural Electrification administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New deal programs.

In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.

In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.

In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the "Pentagon Papers" case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.

In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.

In 2020, Twitter announced that it would add a warning label to tweets containing disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus.

Ten years ago:Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory following a historic election marred by violence. a pair of car bomb attacks in Turkey killed 52 people near the Syrian border. a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Arabian sea port town of Jask in the south of Iran, injuring at least 15 people.

Five years ago:President Donald Trump unveiled his long-promised plan to bring down drug prices; the plan mostly spared the pharmaceutical industry and didn't include his campaign pledge to use the Medicare program's buying power to directly negotiate lower prices for seniors. r&B singer r. Kelly went ahead with a concert in Greensboro, North Carolina, despite calls for a boycott stemming from longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct.

One year ago:The senate fell far short in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a republican filibuster.