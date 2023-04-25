Today's highlights

On April 25, 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany's defenses.

On this date

In 404 B.C., the Peloponnesian War ended as Athens surrendered to Sparta.

In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term "America," in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.

In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.

In 1862, during the Civil War, a Union fleet commanded by Flag Officer David G. Farragut captured the city of New Orleans.

In 1898, the United States Congress declared war on Spain; the 10-week conflict resulted in an American victory.

In 1901, New York Gov. Benjamin i Barker Odell Jr. signed an automobile registration bill which imposed a 15 mph speed limit on highways. O

In 1915, during World War I, Allied m soldiers invaded the Gallipoli Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt t to take the Ottoman Empire out of s the war. w

In 1945, delegates from some 50 a countries gathered in San Francisco s to organize the United Nations.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from w the space shuttle Discovery. (It was A later discovered that the telescope's i primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective s components to achieve optimal N focus.)

In 1992, Islamic forces in Afghanistan took control of most of the capital. of Kabul following the collapse c of the Communist government. w

In 2002, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of U the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama consoled a rural Texas community rocked by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 people, telling mourners during a memorial service at Baylor University they were not alone in their grief. Obama also joined his four living predecessors to dedicate the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Reggaeton star Don Omar was the top winner of the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, taking home 10 prizes.

Five years ago: Ford Motor Co. said it would get rid of most of its North American car lineup as part of a broad plan to save money and make the company more competitive; the Mustang sports car and a compact Focus crossover vehicle would be the only cars sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

— Associated Press