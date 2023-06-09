Today's Highlight

On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda before the 40th president's funeral.

On this date

In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain's King George ii to found the colony of Georgia.

In 1870, author Charles dickens died in Gad's Hill Place, England.

In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 1940, during World War ii, Norway decided to surrender to the nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1954, during the Senate army-McCarthy hearings, army special counsel Joseph n. Welch berated Sen. Joseph r. McCarthy, r-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? at long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the united States, succeeding earl Warren.

In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1983, Britain's Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.

In 1986, the rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 1993, the science-fiction film "Jurassic Park," directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Ten years ago: risking prosecution by the U.S. government, 29-year-old intelligence analyst Edward Snowden was revealed as the source of The Guardian and The Washington Post disclosures about secret American surveillance programs. Rafael Nadal became the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final. Inbee Park birdied the third hole of a sudden-death playoff with Catriona Matthew to win the rain-delayed LPGA Championship.