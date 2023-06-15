March 9, 1952 - June 12, 2023

PARDEEVILLE – Thomas Charles Little, age 71, of Pardeeville, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Tom was born on March 9, 1952, in Portage, the son of Russell and Betty (McFarlane) Little. He entered the U.S. Navy after high school. Tom married Debbie Koch on June 30, 1979, in Pardeeville.

He was the Owner/Operator of Tom's Heating and Cooling, and had been a Master Mechanic at Leahy Motors in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; four children: Eric (fiance, Michelle) Little, Kyle Little, Krystal (Ken) Zachman, and Brent (Kirsten) Little; grandchildren: Mariya, Kaden, Sophia, Jasper, Elliott, and eight others; six brothers and sisters: Nancy (Steve) Rotzoll, Russell (Lorri) Little, Terry (Terry) Little, James Kleist, Jane (Brian) Bennett and Julie Kleist; aunt, Sandy (Vern) Hornbeck; uncle, John (Amelia) McFarlane; sisters-in-law: Susan Steiner, Nancy Wendt and Tina Woelflein; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John, his mother- and father-in-law, Dale and Alma Koch, and his brothers-in-law: Wayne "John" Steiner, Daniel Wendt and Roger Benzine.

A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, www.michaeljfox.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.