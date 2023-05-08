The U.S. is teetering toward an unprecedented debt default. For the U.S. to borrow more money, Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. President Joe Biden has refused to negotiate with House Republicans over spending, demanding instead that Congress pass a standalone bill to increase the debt limit. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy narrowly passing a more complex bill with GOP support that would raise the debt ceiling but also slash spending and roll back Biden's policy agenda.

Biden recently invited congressional leaders, including GOP leader McCarthy, to the White House to discuss the situation but insisted he isn't willing to negotiate.

Rather than leading the nation, Biden and McCarthy seem to be waging a partisan political war.

Having studied leadership for over 25 years, I would suggest that their leadership styles are polarized, oppositional, short-term and highly ineffective. Such combative leadership risks a debt default that could send the U.S. into recession.

While it may seem almost impossiblee, Biden and McCarthy have an opportunity to turn around this crisis and leave a positive and lasting legacy of courageous leadership. To do so, they need to put aside partisanship and adopt a different approach. Here are a few strategies to get them started:

1. Move from a zero-sum game to a more holistic approach.

Political leaders often risk being hijacked by members of their own party. McCarthy faces a threat by hardline conservative members of his coalition.

McCarthy agreed to let a single lawmaker force a vote for his ouster to win enough votes from ultraconservative lawmakers to become speaker. That gives the most extreme members of his party a lot of control over his agenda and limits McCarthy's ability to compromise.

Biden, who just announced he's running for reelection in 2024, is betting his fi rst-term accomplishments — such as unprecedented climate investments and student loan forgiveness — will help him keep the White House. Negotiating any of that away could cost him support.

My research partner Marianne W. Lewis and I label this kind of short-term, one-sided leadership as "either/or" thinking. This approach assumes every inch you give is a loss to your side. We argue that this kind of leadership is limited at best and detrimental at worst.

Instead, we find that great leadership involves what we call "both/and" thinking, which involves seeking integration and unity across opposing perspectives.

This approach starts with a shift of mindset that moves away from seeing opposing sides as conflicting and instead values them as generative of new possibilities. So in the debt ceiling situation, Biden would not simply refuse to negotiate over spending. He could acknowledge that Republicans have a point about the nation's soaring debt load. McCarthy and his party might recognize they cannot just slash spending. Together they could achieve greater success by developing an integrative plan that cuts costs, increases taxes and raises the debt ceiling.

2. Champion a long-term vision.

What we call "short-termism" plagues America's politics. Leaders face pressure to demonstrate immediate results to voters. Biden and McCarthy both have strong incentives to focus on a short-term victory with elections coming soon. Instead, long-term thinking can help leaders with competing agendas.

In a 2015 study, Natalie Slawinski and Pratima Bansal studied executives at five Canadian oil companies who were dealing with tensions between keeping costs low in the short term while making investments that could mitigate their industry's environmental impact over the long run. The two scholars found that those who focused on the short term struggled to reconcile the two competing forces, while long-term thinkers managed to fi nd more creative solutions.

Likewise, if Biden and McCarthy want to avert a financial crisis and leave a lasting legacy, they would benefit from focusing on the long term. Finding points of connection can help shift from a standoff toward a solution.

3. Be adaptive, not assured.

Voters often praise political leaders who act swiftly and with confidence. Yet finding a creative solution to America's greatest challenges often requires leaders to put aside the swagger and adapt, meaning they take small steps to listen to one another, experiment with solutions, evaluate these outcomes and adjust their approach as needed.

In a study of business decisions at a Fortune 500 technology company, I spent a year following the senior management teams in charge of six units — each of which had revenues of over $1 billion. I found that the team leaders who were most innovative tended to be good at adaptation.

Small steps are also necessary to build unlikely relationships with political foes.

It requires that both sides let go of their positions and consider where they are willing to compromise.

I know this is a long shot. But Americans need and deserve leaders who will work together toward more creative outcomes.

Smith is a professor of business and leadership at the University of Delaware.