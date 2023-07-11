Christian Oppor saw his Major League Baseball dream come true again Monday, as the pitcher was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

The 2022 Columbus grad was selected 152nd overall by the White Sox, two picks after Waterford High School senior pitcher Dylan Questad was selected by the Minnesota Twins.

Oppor was picked in the 11th round by the Oakland Athletics with the 334th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. However, the A’s used the draft-and-follow system to send him to Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida.

Oppor made 12 starts for the Commodores according to NJCAA.org, racking up a 3-5 record with one complete game. He had 76 strikeouts while allowing 37 earned runs on 38 hits and 38 walks in 53⅓ innings, good for a 6.24 earned run average.

The southpaw, who has a 40 scouting grade, highlighted by a 55 fastball and a 50 changeup, per his MLB.com scouting report, had nine games with at least five strikeouts this season. Oppor’s best performance came in Gulf Coast’s 10-9 win over Chipola on March 18, racking up 10 strikeouts with one walk and five earned runs on three hits in 5⅔ innings of work.

The Twins also added Minnesota pitcher George Klassen (sixth round, 193rd overall), who is from Port Washington. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu (ninth round, 283rd), of Waukesha, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies to join Oppor and Questad as other Wisconsinites selected.

