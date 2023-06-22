Golfers on WiscNews teams turned in strong play during the boys golf season this spring.

The Lodi boys golf team demonstrated a solid lineup this season while advancing into WIAA Division 2 sectional competition.

Meanwhile, other teams and individuals showed their mettle during the season and in regionals and sectionals.

Here are selections for the WiscNews All-Area boys golf team.

Player of the Year

Kogen Baron, jr., Lodi — Baron was one of the leaders of the Lodi boys golf team. He came through with important performances down the stretch for the Blue Devils, posting several top scores for the team.

His sixth-place finish helped lead the Blue Devils to second at the Capitol Conference meet behind first-place Cambridge. He tied for fourth with a 78 at the WIAA Division 2 New Glarus regional, as Lodi placed third. He shot 80 and was 10th at the Prairie du Chien sectional.

Coach of the Year

David Zilker, Lodi — Zilker directed the Blue Devils to a second-place finish behind eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Cambridge at the Capitol Conference tournament.

Lodi then finished third at the Division 2 New Glarus regional (behind winner and eventual Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood and regional runner-up Edgerton) and third at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional (again behind winner Edgewood and runner-up Edgerton).

First team

Kogen Baron, jr., Lodi; Tyler Poker, jr., Baraboo; Tyler Schluter, sr., Columbus; Adam Janssen, sr., Baraboo; Walter Beld, jr., Lodi.

Honorable mention

Tony Genco, sr., Columbus; Graysen Dunn, fr., Sauk Prairie; Brian Meitzner, sr., Lodi; Adam Paul, so., Beaver Dam; Cooper Jenatscheck, sr., Pardeeville.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

