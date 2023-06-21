WAUPUN — Waupun girls basketball player Lydia Aalsma announced her commitment on Sunday to play Division I basketball at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

The incoming junior's early decision was based on her strong relationship with Tommies coach Ruth Sinn and a campus she said felt like home.

Sinn has recruited Aalsma since the eighth grade and the two have honest conversations that go beyond basketball.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee and Bradley University were the other Division I schools pursuing Aalsma.

"I feel like it was definitely a shock to a lot of people," Aalsma said, "but I was just ready and got tired of the recruiting process, so it seemed like the right time."

The 5-foot-10 Aalsma led the Warriors last season with 56 made 3-pointers and was their second leading scorer. She earned first-team All-East Central Conference honors after averaging a career-high 14 points per game.

Aalsma's length has created a versatility on the court that intrigues coaches like Sinn.

"They recruit players that are versatile and at my size I can defend three players on the court which is helpful," Aalsma said. "I'm also a good shooter who can create their own shot when needed but can tell the difference between a good and great shot."

Aalsma wasn't always a highly touted prospect, just four years ago she didn't even play basketball.

In seventh grade Aalsma couldn't dribble or make a layup with her left hand, causing her father, Tim Aalsma, to laugh when she asked to join an AAU team.

However, Lydia Aalsma developed once her father included her in driveway workouts with Waupun's other Division I prospects, Kayl Petersen and Grace Gopalan.

Lydia Aalsma said she also was motivated to reach the level of older sister Abbie Aalsma, who's entering her second season at Illinois State University.

"I knew she'd get something when you saw that she could keep up with the likes of Kayl and Abbie in practice from an athletic standpoint," Tim Aalsma said.

Those sessions in the driveway paid off as the four girls won the 2022 WIAA Division 3 state championship over Freedom during Lydia Aalsma’s freshman season.

It was the program's first state title, led by its first Division I commits.

“You’ve got players that are special in different ways and Waupun never had a Division I basketball player," Tim Aalsma said. "But all of a sudden you had a unique situation, with four of them on the same team two years ago."

Before heading to St. Thomas in two years, Lydia Aalsma wants to improve both on and off the court.

As a player she wants to grow as a facilitator, a mid-range shooter and develop her overall inside game.

Tim Aalsma said along with these skills his youngest daughter must get physically stronger.

Lydia Aalsma has shown glimpses of her potential on the AAU circuit playing for the Wisconsin Impact.

"During a tournament in Chicago last year we played Philly Rise, who had multiple future Power Five players and when my team needed me I figured out ways to score," she said. "It felt nice to control the tempo of the game and I have to continue working because I want that feeling again."

Off the court, she'll focus on gaining experience for her business major.

Lydia Aalsma wants to interact with people by either coordinating events or being a recruiter for a company.

"I'm super grateful to have this opportunity," she said, "because I know there's a lot of high school students who would love to have this experience but weren't able to for whatever situation."

