Doing the math in her head, Amy Schlimgen estimated she’s been coaching volleyball in some shape or form over half her life.

That time has come to an end, at least for now, after the Sauk Prairie coach announced her resignation on April 17 after leading the Eagles for four years.

“It was a really, really tough decision for me,” Schlimgen said. "I’m a little hesitant of course, because I think it keeps me young and I have a passion and the energy for it still, and I do hope to get back to it.”

Schlimgen won’t be away from the sport entirely, as she will move from the sidelines to the stands in order to watch her daughter, Alia Schlimgen, play for the South Dakota State volleyball team. She missed most of Alia’s freshman season, in which she became a key piece for the Jackrabbits, appearing in 33 matches with 11 starts as a defensive specialist.

“I just felt like I missed some stuff that I didn’t want to miss, and it’d be nice to be able to go see her,” Amy Schlimgen said. “I’m just afraid these next three years of her playing career are going to go pretty fast, and I can’t get that back.”

Schlimgen said she was able to attend one of Alia’s games, opting to not coach the Eagles’ Badger West Conference match against Portage and instead watch the Jackrabbits take on Western Illinois. While she enjoyed watching South Dakota State roll to a 3-0 sweep over the Leathernecks, Amy admitted something was off.

“It just felt strange,” she said. “I don’t think I’m the type of person who could skip every other tournament and feel good about it. I felt like I had to go to everything, at least to scout other teams for the future tournament run in the season, so I don’t think I could do it halfway.”

While she won’t be coaching during the remainder of her daughter’s collegiate career, Schlimgen said she won’t be hanging up her clipboard for good.

She said she has private lessons scheduled and will be a substitute coach for the Madtown Juniors volleyball club. As for the Eagles, she said she’ll be available to help in the summer if requested.

“If they need me or want me, I can still do things,” she said. “I’m not just going to leave it cold turkey; if they need me to help, I can help.”

She’s already done plenty with the Eagles program after making the jump to Sauk Prairie after a very successful near-quarter-century tenure at Wisconsin Heights. In 24 seasons at her alma mater, Schlimgen led the Vanguards to 17 Division 3 regional titles, 15 Capitol South Conference titles and four WIAA Division 3 state tournament appearances in 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2010.

She led Wisconsin Heights to its lone Division 3 state title in 2008 and ended her tenure there with a record of 618-231. It was an incredibly prosperous run but one that Amy said she needed to end “to see my daughter play again, from the best seat in the house on the bench.”

It didn’t take long for that success to carry over either. In just four short years, the Eagles went 147-28 under Schlimgen’s tutelage, reaching the WIAA state tournament in 2020 and 2022, including a Division 2 state runner-up finish this past fall.

“I can’t even express how special it was,” she said. “I had to pinch myself so many times over these past four, three years especially, because who would have thought.

“They just needed to believe in each other and believe in the program, and they did a fantastic job. I’m so thankful and I can’t believe what happened in four short years.”

