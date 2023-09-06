The senior-loaded Waunakee girls volleyball team earned its first No.1 ranking of the season after being tied for fourth last week.

This wasn't the only change in this week's poll. McFarland, Madison Memorial and Madison Edgewood were new top-10 entries.

Reedsburg surpassed Verona as the team outside the top 10 receiving the most votes.

Here are this week's rankings.

1. Waunakee (43 points, 2 first-place votes)

Record: 6-1

What to know: Senior outside hitter Summer Grigg has been impacting matches in multiple ways, leading the team in kills, digs and serving aces. Senior setter Morgan Van Wie has been the best passer, leading Waunakee with 64 assists. She committed to the University of Wisconsin last week.

Last week's results: Defeated DeForest 3-0

This week's matches: vs. Milton (8-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

2. Mount Horeb (40 points, 2 first-place votes)

Record: 7-0

What to know: The Vikings remained undefeated with an impressive straight-set victory over Portage, which was seventh in last week's rankings. Ball movement was a major part of the victory as Mount Horeb finished with 29 assists. Sophomore Laila Rasmussen had 12 assists and senior Ellie Hefty 10 assists.

Last week's results: Defeated Portage 3-0

This week's matches: at McFarland (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

3. Sauk Prairie (36 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 10-3

What to know: Sauk Prairie fell two spots in the rankings after suffering a loss to Reedsburg on Aug. 29. In the 3-1 defeat, the Eagles lost the first and third sets by a combined four points. They'll look to get back in the win column with two matches this week, including one against Badger Small Conference rival Portage.

Last week's results: Lost to Reedsburg 3-0

This week's matches: vs. DeForest (5-5), 7 p.m., Tuesday; at Portage (10-5), 7 p.m. Thursday.

4. Madison Memorial (30 points)

Record: 11-1

What to know: The Spartans are the biggest risers in the poll, going from receiving no votes to a top-five ranking. Madison Memorial defeated Middleton, which reached the Division 1 state quarterfinals last season. Madison Memorial is led by first-year coach Emily Vosberg.

Last week's results: Beat Middleton 3-1

This week's matches: at Sun Prairie West (7-4), 7 p.m., Tuesday; vs. Janesville Parker (2-9), 7 p.m. Thursday

5. Wisconsin Dells (26 points)

Record: 9-2

What to know: The Chiefs are led by seniors Bryn Janke and Paisley Lindner, but junior Ari Partlow has emerged as a new offensive threat. The outside hitter leads the team with 63 kills and is second with 15 serving aces.

Last week's results: No results

This week's matches: at Westfield (0-3), 7 p.m. Thursday

6. Stoughton (18 points)

Record: 6-1

What to know: The Vikings dropped four spots after suffering their first loss. Despite the loss to Madison Edgewood, junior setter Charlette Albers had an impressive showing, finishing with a match-high 20 assists.

Last week's results: Lost to Madison Edgewood 3-0

This week's matches: at Reedsburg (6-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

7. McFarland (17 points)

Record: 6-3

What to know: The Spartans' attack is led by the trio of junior Julia Ackley, sophomore Kayla Landerud and junior Riley Bickelhaupt. All three players have over 40 kills this season, with Ackley's 43 leading the way. Senior Ava Dean is responsible for getting these hitters involved with 139 assists.

Last week's results: Beat Baraboo 3-0

This week's matches: vs. Mauston (6-2), 7 p.m., Tuesday; vs. Mount Horeb (7-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

8. Fall River (16 points)

Record: 10-3

What to know: The Pirates showed an ability to overcome adversity in their match against Cambria-Friesland on Aug. 29. Fall River trailed in each set but managed to still win 3-0. This ability will be tested next week against Randolph, which won the Trailways West Conference over Fall River last season.

Last week's results: Beat Cambria-Friesland 3-0; beat Princeton-Green Lake 3-0

This week's matches: at Portage (10-5), 5 p.m., Tuesday; vs Randolph (4-9), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

9. Madison Edgewood (13 points)

Record: 5-6

What to know: On the outside looking in last week, the Crusaders vaulted into the rankings after a win over previously second-ranked Stoughton. Madison Edgewood's attack was led by outside hitter Rebecca Ring and middle hitter Diane Pichelman, who each had eight kills.

Last week's results: Beat Stoughton 3-0

This week's matches: vs. Baraboo (0-15), 7 p.m. Thursday

10. Madison Abundant Life (12 points)

Record: 6-1

What to know: The Challengers extended their win streak to six after beating Parkview on Aug. 29. They'll look to extend the streak during two matches this week, including one against Johnson Creek, which is second in the Trailways South Conference.

Last week's results: Defeated Parkview 3-0

This week's matches: at Deerfield (2-8), 7:15 p.m., Tuesday; At Johnson Creek (4-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Knocking on the door

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 11, Verona 10, Horicon 3.

Statistics gathered from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com, MaxPreps and WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

