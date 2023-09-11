PRAIRIE DU SAC — A lot didn’t appear to be different when I watched the Sauk Prairie high school volleyball team’s win over DeForest on Tuesday.

The Eagles had plenty of firepower, were everywhere on the floor and celebrated their sweep over the Norskies with a now-customary dance to the “Cupid Shuffle” with their classmates.

As unchanged as Sauk Prairie appeared, it couldn’t be further from the truth. The Eagles are sporting a vastly different roster from last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up team. They’re running a 5-1 offensive scheme, and most notably, Amy Schlimgen isn’t on the sidelines.

Instead, she was watching from the bleachers following her April 17 resignation. She watched as interim coach Allison Steinmetz felt comfortable on the sidelines. She was a 2001 Sauk Prairie grad and an assistant coach for the Eagles from 2011-14.

The process of hiring Steinmetz was anything but comfortable for the Sauk Prairie players as the position remained officially open until the first day of practice on Aug. 14.

“It was definitely difficult waiting,” senior libero Ellery Apel said.

It left Steinmetz with little time to get reacclimated with the program. Despite accepting the job on July 29, Steinmetz was only able to spend one contact day with the team (July 31) prior to the two-week period of restricted player/coach contact before the first day of practice.

“You put in a letter of intent to be approved by the school board and they could deny it, but I was able to do one contact day as a supervisor in the gym,” Steinmetz said. “I think I signed and then it was like I met with the captains the next morning to get a game plan (together).”

That game plan has been put to good use since the Sauk Prairie School District’s Board of Education approved Steinmetz’s hiring on Aug. 14. The Eagles were perfect in seven matches to win their host invitational Saturday and stretched their record to 18-3, including 1-1 in Badger Small Conference play following a sweep over Portage on Sept. 7.

It still begs the question: Why wouldn’t anyone want to take over a program that was incredibly successful under Schlimgen?

The Eagles went 147-28 in Schlimgen’s four seasons in charge, reaching the WIAA state tournament twice, including capturing the school’s first silver ball last year.

For Steinmetz, the answer was clear: “I think my guess is, and I can’t speak for anybody else, but I think they were intimidated."

Those big shoes to fill were on the mind of Steinmetz when she first was approached to take over. Those feelings of reservation turned over time, though, so when the position remained unfilled as the season drew nearer, Steinmetz felt she couldn’t say no a second time.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I can give back,’” she said. “When I came into it, I just said, ‘I’ll do the best that I can,’ because I wanted to give these girls a season and I kept thinking, ‘They’ve got to have a season. They have to.’”

That desire was heightened thanks to Steinmetz's close relationship with the team. She doesn't have a child of her own on the team, which she refers to as having "tons of daughters," but she taught most of the players in fourth grade.

“They're more mature now and I look back then though and I can still see a little kid in them from fourth grade,” she said. “It's just so neat to see them come first full circle, especially our seniors.”

That reunion made the transition of being away for nearly a decade easier to handle. Underclassmen have been just as helpful, too.

In shifting from Schlimgen’s 6-2 offensive scheme to a 5-1, Greta Shadewald has shouldered the load of being the team’s lone setter. Following the departure of all-conference selections Jenna Pistono and Alexis Klemm, the sophomore has run the show solo.

Steinmetz said Shadewald’s desire to run the offense on her own, aided by her stamina and work ethic, has made things click so well.

“I think she’s really fit that role well for us,” Apel said.

Said senior Emma Ballweg: “I wasn’t sure how we would look because losing nine seniors, that’s half the team, but these girls have totally stepped up.”

Count Steinmetz among them in helping ensure one of the area’s most successful programs continued to soar after appearing to be stuck grounded just before the start of the season.

“This is a good way for me to give back,” Steinmetz said. “I love the game of volleyball, and these are some really, really good girls.”

