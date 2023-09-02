REEDSBURG — It didn’t take McKenna Oetzman long to find her preferred position on a volleyball court.

Since the Reedsburg volleyball senior got her start with the sport, she immediately gravitated toward setter. It may not be a coincidence either with both her mother and aunt having played the position for the Beavers during their high school careers.

“You could see she had such natural setter hands and ability with a volleyball that doesn't usually happen at such a young age,” her mother, Jessica (Klemm) Oetzman who played for the Beavers from 1996-99, said. “I then couldn't help but think, 'Wow, how cool if she becomes a setter like Krista (Klemm Las) and myself.'”

That premonition came true when Oetzman was bumped up to the Beavers' varsity setter role as just a freshman in 2020. She’s since raised the bar after becoming the first in the family of setters to break 1,000 career assists during the Pardeeville quad on Aug. 26.

“It was so special, and my teammates were all just so happy for me,” McKenna Oetzman said. “It was such a great feeling and being able to do that my senior year meant a lot.”

Oetzman is the fifth player to accomplish the feat since 2000 according to Beavers coach Sheila Green, and the first since 2018 grad Ally Gesteland. Her accomplishment is even more impressive given the fact Oetzman hasn’t truly had a full high school career.

Her freshman season in 2020 was drastically shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing just 48 sets. She played in 94 sets as a sophomore and 85 as a junior.

“Coach Green was telling me that on Saturday, like, ‘You would have hit this last year if we would have had that full season your freshman year,’” Oetzman said. “Either way I feel accomplished and not having that whole season my freshman year makes this all so sweeter.”

For Green, it’s especially rewarding seeing the efforts Oetzman puts in behind the scenes paying off.

“I tell the girls, ‘What comes out in the bright lights is what you do in the dark,’ and she’s put in many, many hours all throughout the years," Green said. "She’s putting in a year-round effort for sure."

McKenna Oetzman's continued growth

That’s showed through the multitude of ways Oetzman has grown over the course of her career. For Green, the biggest growth has been Oetzman's foot speed.

“She positions herself well and is able to just put up some really great sets; very consistent and her ability to get the ball to begin with exceptional,” Green said. “There were glimpses of that early on, but she’s continued to get stronger and just developed her game and her touches to a higher level.”

Said Jessica, who also played for Green: “I'd love to take credit for her constant hustle and drive to do her best, but it's just her nature to never give up."

Jessica admitted that “it’s hard to image that I ever played at that level,” when watching her daughter on the court. However, she does see some of the similarities. From craftiness with dumps and tip shots to competitiveness, the two aren’t so far apart.

The biggest area where Jessica feels the pair share the most though is in their work ethic. It’s shown in the effort Oetzman has paid to her actual hands. She said on game day she’ll set on the wall 50 times with both hands, before doing 50 sets each with her right and left hand alone.

That’s helped Oetzman focus on trying to have a consistent, perfect set to her teammates each time.

“My freshman and sophomore years it was more like, ‘I’m going to get it up for them the best I can. Put it up for them and let them do what they can after,’” she said. “Last year and this season I’ve really focused on what can I do to make it so they can do their best with whatever they’re going to do after with it.”

That means trying to memorize and remember how certain teammates like a pass being set for a specific type of shot.

“If they want to go line, I definitely have to push it out more … some hitters like it higher, some like it lower and some like it quicker; some release too early so you have to set it quicker for them,” Oetzman said.

McKenna Oetzman finds her voice

It hasn’t just been physical improvements by Oetzman either. After being reserved and quiet as a freshman, something that carried into her sophomore season, over time she’s continued to become more vocal.

Oetzman and Green attribute those vocal leadership qualities to time spent playing alongside Mahra and Macie Wieman during the Beavers’ 2021 season that culminated with the program's first WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance. Macie Wieman plays volleyball at UW-Oshkosh, while Mahra Wieman is a member of the Titans' women’s basketball team.

“Watching them and coming into my junior year as one of the older girls, I wanted to be like that and it just pushed me to be louder and more aggressive,” she said. “That high-caliber play has helped me become the leader I am today.”

She’s proven that so far this season.

Oetzman is a perfect on ball-handling attempts this season with 74 assists through 10 sets played, that’s after having just eight ball-handling errors in 1,057 attempts last season. She had a combined 69 errors her first two seasons, including 45 in 1,615 attempts in 2021.

It’s a well-deserved payoff for someone who took the position and ran with it.

“We got into her sophomore year, and the reality of, ‘This is going to be a position I’m going to have to take ownership of,’ that put a lot of ownership on McKenna in that position,” Green said. “It was like, ‘I can take ahold of this and take it in a direction that can benefit the team.’”

