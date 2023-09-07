A four-year member of the Reedsburg volleyball program, Brynn Mikonowicz has seen the Beavers become one of the area's top teams.

The senior outside hitter is keen on keeping it that way this season following the Beavers' WIAA Division 2 state debut in 2021.

Alongside fellow seniors McKenna Oetzman and Madison Crary, Mikonowicz has helped Reedsburg to a 7-2 start to the season. That includes a three-set sweep over reigning WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Sauk Prairie in the teams' Badger Small Conference opener.

Mikonowicz played a major hand in the win with a team-high seven kills and two aces. She leads Reedsburg with 49 kills so far this season to go along with a .401 kill percentage.

