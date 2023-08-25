In-season tournaments create an environment similar to what high school girls volleyball teams will face in the postseason.

The neutral-site events force teams to create their own energy and enthusiasm to make up for what a home crowd typically brings. This gives coaches and players a glimpse of what's to come when regionals begin Oct. 17.

Mauston coach Rachel Peer said tournaments are important because they offer a full days worth of play to work on team dynamics while getting everyone a lot of touches on the ball.

Here are the seven tournaments that WiscNews-area high school girls volleyball teams will play in this season.

Friendship Tournament

Date: Aug. 25

Location: Just A Game Fieldhouse

Participants: Dodgeland, Fall River, Rio and Wisconsin Dells

What to watch for: Ohio University commit Bryn Janke leads the Chiefs, as they host their annual volleyball tournament. Janke was the South Central Conference Player of the Year after having 233 serving points and 555 assists, according to MaxPreps. Wisconsin Dells began season with two victories over Lodi and Edgerton in the Portage Invite on Tuesday. The Chiefs' only loss was to host Portage in their final match of the tournament.

Beast of the North East Tournament

Date: Aug. 26

Location: Community First Champion Center

Participants: Randolph

What to watch for: The Rockets will have a rematch with Fox Valley Lutheran, which they lost to during the Battle of the Valley Tournament on Tuesday. This will be good contest for the Rockets, as they pursue consecutive state tournament appearances. Randolph could also potentially match up with Middleton, who played in the Division 1 state quarterfinals last season. The Rockets are led by Northern Illinois volleyball commit Rylea Alvin.

Quotable: "We get to see really great competition from bigger schools," Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. "At the Battle of the Valley we played four schools that were at state last year in D2 and D3."

Black River Falls Tournament

Date: Aug. 26

Participants: Mauston

What to watch for: The Pouillie sisters look to continue their early season success as they shined during Mauston's two wins at the Alma Center Lincoln Quad on Tuesday. Sophomore Ellie Pouillie totaled 15 assists in the two matches, while senior Makenna Pouillie led the team with seven blocks.

Quotable: "These early-season tournaments become crucial opportunities to get our newcomers exposed to the varsity level of play before our conference play starts," Mauston coach Rachel Peer said.

Fall River Tournament

Date: Sept. 16

Location: Fall River School

Participants: Dodgeland, Rio and Beaver Dam Wayland

What to watch for: During last year's event Rio lost a close three-set match against Madison Abundant Life, who won the Trailways South Conference last season. The Vikings will use the Challengers as a measuring stick again this season. Senior Anna Benisch, who earned first-team all-Trailways West Conference honors last season, will be the Vikings players to watch.

Lomira Tournament

Date: Sept. 23

Participants: Horicon, Cambria-Friesland and Hustisford

What to watch for: Both Horicon and Cambria-Friesland will have all-conference performers on display during the event. For Horicon it'll be last season's Trailways East Player of the Year Natalie Boehmer, while second-team all-Trailways West Conference middle hitter Jenna Pulver is Cambria-Friesland's standout player.

Quotable: "I can learn so much about our team during tournaments, including how we handle pressure situations, our stamina and are we able to execute quality play from start to finish, no matter who is on the other side of the court," Horicon coach Tara Boehmer said. "I learn who steps up when needed and what their level of perseverance is. Do they have that aggressive winning attitude throughout the tournament?"

Westfield Invitational

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Westfield High School

Participants: Markesan

What to watch for: The Hornets longest winning streak of last season featured five wins from the Westfield Invitational. Markesan won the tournament after securing victories over Marshall, Pittsville, New Lisbon and Westfield. Leah Bobek, who earned first-team all-Trailways West Conference honors last season, will lead the Hornets as they look to repeat as champions.

Lodi Invitational

Date: Oct. 7

Location: Lodi High School

Participants: Lodi

What to watch for: The Blue Devils will host seven other schools for their annual volleyball tournament this year. This includes Cuba City, who finished second in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, and Richland Center, who won 25 matches last season.

