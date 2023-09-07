Wisconsin Dells coach Tamitha Janke said setters are similar to quarterbacks because they determine an offense's direction and tempo.

This responsibility hasn't been taken lightly by setters on area teams. Here are 10 setters to watch for the remaining of the 2023 season.

Alexa Schultz, Jr., Fall River

Impact: In her first season as a setter, Schultz has been a standout performer for a Fall River team that is currently 11-4. The 5-foot-6 junior, leads the Pirates with 265 assists this season. She replaced Ava Rozinski's, who had a team-high 567 assists and was the Pirates' only first-team all-Trailways West Conference selection last season. Schultz said she prefers to feed hot hitters first but in games when Fall River is winning by a lot, she gets players who don't touch the ball enough more involved.

Quotable: "This is my first year playing as a setter, last year I played on the right side so I've always been accustomed to diving on the ground and I pride myself on being a setter who hustles and always gets the ball up," Schultz said.

McKenna Oetzman, Sr., Reedsburg

Impact: On Aug. 26, Oetzman became the first Reedsburg player since 2018 to reach 1,000 career assists. On the season the senior has 148 assists, with the next closest player having eight, according to MaxPreps. The 5-7 Oetzman has helped the Beavers get off to a 7-2 start, which includes a win over Sauk Prairie, who finished as the Division 2 state runner-up last season.

Quotable: "McKenna is a role model of discipline, commitment, passion, responsibility and accountability," Reedsburg coach Shelia Green said. "McKenna understands the expectations put on individuals who are in the public view. She displays the discipline and commitment needed to train hard and make the sacrifices necessary to be her best for the team every day. She is not focused on personal accolades as she elevates the team’s accomplishments over her own. In doing so she demonstrates, to her teammates, that she is committed to them and what they can accomplish together."

Lila Nash, Sr., Beaver Dam Wayland

Impact: Last season Nash led Wayland with 137 assists, a product of her self-proclaimed adaptive play style. Nash said she scouts opponents to see if their movement or lack there of allows Wayland to score points on tips. Wayland athletic director Cody Schultz said Nash is the best player on the school's girls volleyball team.

Quotable: "We control the offense so it's about getting our hitters what they need, whether that's a fast ball or slow ball it depends on the pace of the game and we set that pace," Nash said.

Bryn Janke, Sr., Wisconsin Dells

Impact: Bryn Janke, who is the reigning South Central Conference Player of the Year and an Ohio volleyball recruit, is the Chiefs' leader in serving aces, digs and blocks this season, according to MaxPreps. Wisconsin Dells' all-time assists leader, has 127 assists this season, adding to her record number.

Quotable: "For us Bryn gets things to run offensively and we've got some young hitters this year that if the ball can get where it needs to be they can be super impactful to the game," Tamitha Janke said.

Layla Thimm, Fr., Hustisford

Impact: By playing the setter position at Hustisford, Thimm is following in the footsteps of her mother Jackie Thimm, who is now the coach of the Falcons. Jackie said after losing six seniors from last year's team, Thimm was chosen to become the team's starting setter because she was the only young player training for it.

Quotable: "She's does very well in taking control of the court and hustling," Jackie Thimm said. "She has a great personality, she loves to stay positive and keep the team upbeat. As a player she works hard to do well in every situation and keep the team in the right direction."

Natalie Boehmer, Sr., Horicon

Impact: Boehmer's play is a big reason why Horicon has started the season 11-4. The 5-10 senior, leads the team with 129 assists, while also being third on the team with 41 kills, according to WisSports. Her impact extends to defense, as Boehmer's nine blocks and 67 digs this season rank second on the team. Boehmer is also the Marshmen's leader in serving aces with 23 this season.

Quotable: "Natalie is an all-around talented athlete who is gritty, smart and a leader on the court," Horicon coach Tara Boehmer said. "She has a great ability to set, hit and play defense. She works hard for her team and pushes her teammates to do the same. Natalie is a solid player who can perform in every game consistently."

Tessa Reed, Fr., Randolph

Impact: In her first year of high school, Reed has become a vital piece of Randolph's offense, racking up 203 assists in the first month of the season, according to WisSports. The freshman is also benefitting from playing with Northern Illinois volleyball commit Rylea Alvin, who led the Trailways West Conference in kills last season.

Quotable: "Tessa has earned her position on varsity," Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. She still has a lot to learn but she is very coachable and has all the ability to do it. She has a very high ceiling as as volleyball player."

Isabella Braaksma, Sr., Cambria-Friesland

Impact: Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow said the Hilltoppers switched from a 5-1 to a 6-2 rotation this season. This change came after former setter Lindsay Drews, who had 577 assists last season graduated. Despite having two setters on the court now, Braaksma has emerged as the team's top passer, leading the Hilltoppers with 70 assists, according to WisSports. She's also second on the team with 31 kills this season.

Quotable: "It's hard to replace a former four-year starting setter but I'm happy with what she's doing and where she's at," Prochnow said. "As a senior and this being her last year, she's bringing a lot of leadership and taking control."

Taylor Hoffman, Jr., Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian

Impact: Through nine matches the 5-9 Hoffman has a team-high 109 assists, according to WisSports. This includes a career-high 20 assists against Dodgeland on Aug. 31, a match Central Wisconsin Christian swept. Behind the play of their first-year starting setter, the Crusaders currently sit second in the Trailways East Conference standings.

