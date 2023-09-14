Whether it's from a tip, an arm swing or the always-exciting kill, the goal of every hitter is to score.

Several middle and outside hitters on WiscNews-area girls volleyball teams have proven to be impactful scorers.

Here are hitters to watch as 2023 season moves forward.

Gracyn Meyer, Jr., Sauk Prairie

Position: Middle hitter

Impact: Meyer's talent from the middle hitter position is a big reason why the Eagles are our No.1 team in the Madison/WiscNews girls volleyball rankings this week. The 6-foot-1 junior leads the team with 108 kills and a 40.9 kill percentage, according to MaxPreps. Sauk Prairie coach Allison Steinmetz said Meyer is a standout athlete and also a great student and community member.

Quotable: "Gracyn is that player that can run anything we ask her to and she'll never say no," Steinmetz said. "If we need her to run a quick slide she's up for it, if we ask her to hit outside she's up for it and whenever she comes off the court we try to keep up that energy."

Sade Partlow, Jr., Wisconsin Dells

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: After leading the team with 209 kills a season ago, Partlow is once again a catalyst for the Chiefs' attack. Through 17 matches, Partlow is averaging 2.8 kills per set on 109 kills, according to MaxPreps. Partlow's ability to score points from the outside, will be a factor in Wisconsin Dells' quest for a second straight South Central Conference championship.

Tabitha Buwalda, Sr., Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Coming off an honorable mention selection on the Trailways East all-conference teams last season, Buwalda "has made huge steps as an attacker for us this year," Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian coach Dan TenNapel said. The 5-9 senior leads the Crusaders with 79 kills while ranking second on the team in digs, according to WisSports. Buwalda had 110 kills last season.

Quotable: "She has done a great job developing a myriad of shots and now has an answer for all types of defenses," TenNapel said.

Jenna Vermillion, Jr., Fall River

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Vermillion is one of two Fall River players with more 100 kills this season. The 5-7 junior leads the Pirates with 135, while fellow junior Hannah Dietzenbach is right behind with 129 kills, according to WisSports. Fall River is ranked fifth in our Madison/WiscNews girls volleyball rankings

Quotable: "Jenna has big hit capability that can really spark our team," Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said.

Macy Kohlbeck, Sr., Randolph

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said Kohlbeck has stepped up her game since Rylea Alvin, who led the team with 319 kills last season, suffered a torn ACL and MCL injury. Kohlbeck has produced 140 kills in her new role as the Rockets' primary hitter. The 5-10 senior should soon pass last year's season total of 151 kills.

Quotable: "Macy is having a great season. She sees the court well and is a very smart player. She can hit all angles from both pins and attacks well from the back row. She has really stepped up her game since Rylea's injury," Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said.

Kelsey Justman, Sr., Wonewoc-Center

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Wonewoc-Center coach Nikki Justman said Justman is a great and standout leader on the court. Justman shares this leadership role with three other seniors who've helped the Wolves start the season 12-0. The 5-10 senior has 124 kills and averages 4.6 kills per set, according to MaxPreps.

Quotable: "As a player she makes a tremendous impact on not only her team but the little girls who look up to her as a player," Nikki Justman said. "She is always positive and brings energy every game and never blames her teammates, only herself when things don’t go as she would like. She is a go-to player when we need a side out, or to close the deal. She hits the ball hard consistently and her all around play is a big reason we are successful as a team."

Makenna Pouillie, Sr., Mauston

Position: Middle hitter

Impact: Pouillie has been an impactful player for the Golden Eagles on both sides of the court. Pouillie leads Mauston with 58 kills and has a team-leading 22 blocks, according to MaxPreps. With nine games remaining, Mauston is four wins from eclipsing last season's win total of 12.

Photos: Sauk Prairie girls volleyball hosts DeForest in early season conference tilt