LA CROSSE — The slightest mistake can make all the difference for hurdlers.

It’s a truth Jacob Rogers has become familiar with during his career.

He clipped a hurdle during the Division 2 110-meter hurdles finals as a sophomore at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championships, and last year a clipped hurdle denied him a return trip to state.

The third time was the charm of the Wisconsin Dells senior Saturday as Rogers made his return to the 110 hurdles finals and was clean throughout. He ran to a fourth-place finish at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.

“It was stressful at regionals and sectionals just sitting in those blocks for them to press the gun,” Rogers said. “Just making it here, I felt like I made it so I was just running to run at this point.”

That relaxed attitude helped Rogers win his first state medal with a time of 15.16 seconds. Winneconne’s Ayden Hart won the event in 14.79 ahead of Fox Valley Lutheran’s Cavan Dobberstein (14.81).

It was Rogers’ second clean run in as many days but he did have his struggles on the Veteran’s Memorial Field track previously this year. Rogers said the Chiefs competed in a meet at UW-La Crosse earlier this year, where he once again tripped over a hurdle.

“I was so stressed since it was here,” he said of that race. “It just felt so good to run this clean race.”

It especially felt good for Rogers after he admittedly put plenty of pressure on himself as both a sophomore and junior. Rogers said that his first two seasons he “felt like I had to do it.”

“This year I just had nothing else to do,” he added. “I was just hoping to get on the podium. That’s all I wanted to do."

While it’s just one state medal he ends his career with, Rogers wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

“There’s nothing I’d rather be doing right now,” he said. “It’s just been fun.”