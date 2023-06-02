LA CROSSE — Jacob Abel’s pursuit of a first-ever WIAA state championship in the Division 2 boys long jump last year didn’t end the way he had hoped.

The Waupun senior qualified for finals and proceeded to pull his hamstring on the first of his final three attempts, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

Abel was more than capable of exceeding that Friday by winning the long jump with a Division 2 state record at Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Abel leaped 24 feet, 3¼ inches to break the previous mark of 23-8¾ set by East Troy’s Cody Zaeske in 2012. Abel became the Warriors’ third-ever state champion.

He ended a 30-year title drought following Dave Heebner’s win in the Division 2 110-meter hurdles in 1993. Harold Neeval won the hammer throw in 1910 for Waupun’s inaugural state championship.

“I came into this trying to go for it,” Abel said about the state record. “I was at a 23-4 prior to this, and I knew I wanted it. I didn’t think I was going to jump a 24, but it’s pretty exciting.”

It didn't take long for the excitement to begin for the UW-Oshkosh track commit. He tied Zaeske’s state-record mark on his second jump of the afternoon. That was the confidence boost he needed.

“I knew I could make it fall," he said about the record.

That happened on Abel’s fifth jump ... and just in the nick of time. The meet entered a one-hour lightning delay just after Abel’s record-breaking jump. No competitor came close to matching Abel following the pause, and he opted not to take his last jump with the record and title intact.

“I talked to my coaches about it and it rained before, too, so everybody was a little cold and maybe tight, so we just thought it would be best since it already got beat just to call it,” said Abel, noting his injury last year played a factor in his decision.

Abel slowly built toward the record mark as the season progressed before heading into the state meet with a 23-4 leap at sectionals.

“I came into this extra cautious and extra prepared,” he said.

That preparation paid off and isn’t finished yet. Abel qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 100 and also is competing in the triple jump with high seed of 45-5½. More gold isn’t the only thing on Abel’s mind, though.

“I hope so and it’d be pretty cool,” he said about the prospects at another state record falling. “I can’t wait for (Saturday).”

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet