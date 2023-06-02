LA CROSSE — Mikki Borchardt never attempted throwing a discus before the start of this season.

The Waupun freshman wasn’t a track novice. She spent plenty of time participating in relays, sprints and jumps, but she never had tried throws.

“I pretty much went up to my coach two weeks into the season and said, ‘Hey, can I try throwing?’ and it just went from there,” Borchardt said.

She proved to be a quick study Friday, placing fourth in the Division 2 girls discus at the WIAA state track and field championships at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex. The Warriors rookie threw 119 feet, 11 inches, edging out Campbellsport’s Aubree Koenings (119-9) while Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson won the event with a state-record throw of 154-2.

“This is just experience for me,” she said. “I didn’t expect much.”

Those expectations changed early Friday when Borchardt delivered a 119-3 on her second attempt of the afternoon to put her in conversation for a podium finish. Getting a throw of that magnitude early against an upperclassmen-heavy field — 10 of the 16 competitors were juniors or seniors — helped set Borchardt’s mind at ease.

It really changed when it held up for her to qualify for the finals.

“It was just a reset in my brain,” she said. “I was skeptical at first and I didn’t know how everyone else was going to throw, so it was kind of a relief for me.”

Adding 6 inches on her second-to-last attempt ensured her a spot on the medal stand behind two seniors, including the reigning champion Johnson, a Minnesota basketball commit, and a junior.

“I really look up to all of them, especially Ayianna, who’s amazing,” Borchardt said. “I came into this not knowing and all of them are so sweet; they pushed me and helped me be my best, so it’s pretty nice.”

The fourth-place finish is a great feather in Borchardt’s cap, but one she doesn’t intend to inflate her ego.

“I’m not going to let it get to my head and I’ll just push myself to be the best I can be,” she said.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet