LA CROSSE — Conference pride, especially in the Trailways Conference, has long been a theme during the postseason.

Often when a team gets eliminated by a fellow conference rival, they’ll cheer on the victor through the remainder of the playoffs.

Two of the Trailways West’s best shared in each other’s success Saturday as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Jorey Buwalda and Pardeeville’s Chloe Kessenich shared the podium together in the Division 3 girls shot put at the WIAA state track and field championships.

“I think it’s cool both being from the Trailways West Conference. It’s not very big in the state of Wisconsin, so having two of us podium today is very cool,” Buwalda said.

Said Kessenich: “I think it’s really awesome. Competing against Jorey, we go back and forth and it’s just great getting to see how she progresses and myself.”

Buwalda finished fourth with a throw of 37 feet, 10¼ inches, just two inches ahead of Kessenich who secured the final podium spot in sixth. It was the first individual state medal for Buwalda, who placed 12th in the shot put last year and was part of the Rockets’ 2022 girls basketball state championship team.

The fourth-place finish, which Buwalda delivered on her penultimate attempt, was exactly what she was hoping to get out of her second straight state appearance.

“After last year, I was like, ‘You know, just do better than this year.’ I’ve been close to our school record this year, so it was nice because I got that today, too. It felt really good and was a big confidence booster,” she said.

The sixth-place performance was a big confidence boost for Kessenich, too. The Bulldogs sophomore reached the podium as an underclassmen thanks to her first throw of the afternoon, marking quite the debut after overcoming a broken foot injury during volleyball last season.

Kessenich, who also broke her pelvis two years ago, used a technique in-between doing the glide and the rotation, to maximize her potential, and earning a medal doing so against some stiff competition felt great.

“It’s really awesome to go up against girls I think are super strong,” she said. “It boosted my energy as well. These girls are so strong I was like, ‘I need to get out of my own head and show them what I’ve got.’”