LA CROSSE — Portage’s Hunter Francis faced an uncertain future after finishing one spot out of the automatic qualifying spots at last week's Division 2 McFarland sectional.
An extra qualifier spot extended Francis’ season, who was trying to erase the memory of his seventh-place finish at state last year. His patience paid off Friday with a sixth-place finish in the WIAA Division 2 boys long jump at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex.
“It means even more because of how sour I thought sectionals had ended when I didn’t qualify, so being on the podium is awesome,” Francis said.
Francis hit 21 feet, 9 inches on his second-to-last jump, edging Freedom’s Noah Heinke for the final place on the medal stand.
Waupun’s Jacob Able won the state title with a state-record jump of 24-3¼.
A switch in spikes helped push Francis onto the podium. He used his sprinting spikes at sectionals and continued to use them during prelims, good for a seventh-place seed with a jump of 20-11. But he switched to his jumping spikes for his final three jumps.
“I figured when I got here I might as well use my sprinting spikes again,” he said. “But I thought, 'I’m not really creating any bounce,’ so I put my jumping spikes back on.”
The change helped with him leap 21-3¾ on his opening attempt of finals to surge into sixth. He tacked on more than 5¼ inches on his next attempt to move into fifth before getting leapfrogged by Fox Valley Lutheran’s Cavan Dobberstein, who took third with a jump of 22-3.
Francis’ most successful jump came just before an hourlong lightning delay, which he felt “ruined his rhythm” and resulted in a scratch on his final attempt.
It didn’t diminish his accomplishment.
Francis
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
“I’m on the podium, that’s all that matters,” he said. “This is exactly how I wanted my career to end — on the podium in La Crosse.”
It’s a fitting finish for Francis, who is committed to run for the UW-La Crosse track and field team.
“My last high school jump is where I’m going to be jumping for the next four years. It’s kind of the ending to the beginning,” he said.
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher, right, compete in the 3,200 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, competes in the 800-meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, center, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morris, right, celebrate following their team’s 400 meter relay finish in a preliminary heat during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Horicon’s Isaac Howard finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9¾ inches on Friday at the WIAA state meet in La Crosse.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes in the Division 2 pole vault.
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump.
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
