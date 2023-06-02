LA CROSSE — Portage’s Hunter Francis faced an uncertain future after finishing one spot out of the automatic qualifying spots at last week's Division 2 McFarland sectional.

An extra qualifier spot extended Francis’ season, who was trying to erase the memory of his seventh-place finish at state last year. His patience paid off Friday with a sixth-place finish in the WIAA Division 2 boys long jump at the Veterans Memorial Field Complex.

“It means even more because of how sour I thought sectionals had ended when I didn’t qualify, so being on the podium is awesome,” Francis said.

Francis hit 21 feet, 9 inches on his second-to-last jump, edging Freedom’s Noah Heinke for the final place on the medal stand. Waupun’s Jacob Able won the state title with a state-record jump of 24-3¼.

A switch in spikes helped push Francis onto the podium. He used his sprinting spikes at sectionals and continued to use them during prelims, good for a seventh-place seed with a jump of 20-11. But he switched to his jumping spikes for his final three jumps.

“I figured when I got here I might as well use my sprinting spikes again,” he said. “But I thought, 'I’m not really creating any bounce,’ so I put my jumping spikes back on.”

The change helped with him leap 21-3¾ on his opening attempt of finals to surge into sixth. He tacked on more than 5¼ inches on his next attempt to move into fifth before getting leapfrogged by Fox Valley Lutheran’s Cavan Dobberstein, who took third with a jump of 22-3.

Francis’ most successful jump came just before an hourlong lightning delay, which he felt “ruined his rhythm” and resulted in a scratch on his final attempt.

It didn’t diminish his accomplishment.

“I’m on the podium, that’s all that matters,” he said. “This is exactly how I wanted my career to end — on the podium in La Crosse.”

It’s a fitting finish for Francis, who is committed to run for the UW-La Crosse track and field team.

“My last high school jump is where I’m going to be jumping for the next four years. It’s kind of the ending to the beginning,” he said.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet