LA CROSSE — A second gold medal was always the goal for Brie Eckerman heading into her final track season.

Even when the possibility of that clung by a thread after failing to automatically qualify for the WIAA state track and field championships, the Mauston senior never changed her goals.

“I knew if I ran my best, I could make it here and that was the ultimate goal,” she said.

Gold ultimately escaped Eckerman, but the senior stayed in high spirits Saturday afternoon securing a fourth place finish as an extra qualifier in the Division 2 girls 100-meter hurdles at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.

Eckerman crossed in 15.19 seconds, earned a third consecutive medal in the event and handily beat her event-winning time of 15.63 from last year. Osceola’s Elletta Uddin won the event in 14.34, but Eckerman’s school record time was enough to soften the blow.

“That’s OK, I’ll settle for the PR,” said Eckerman, who broke Angela Walhovd’s time of 15.2 set in 2007.

“It’s really special. This is probably one of the best outcomes I could have expected from today. It feels really good.”

The day itself didn’t feel great for any of the competitors or fans, with blistering temperatures in the high 80s beating down on everyone. Having dealt with the same brutal weather Friday, Eckerman said she was unfazed: “I knew it was going to be just as hot, if not hotter."

Despite coming up short in a repeat title, Eckerman ends her career with five pieces of state hardware at her future home. There was only way for the UW-La Crosse track commit to summarize her career.

“It feels unreal,” she said. “It still hasn’t set it how amazing it is, and I couldn’t have expected or wanted a better experience.”