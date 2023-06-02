LA CROSSE
Brie Eckerman’s dream of a repeat state title was on life support after she failed to automatically qualify for the WIAA state track and field championships at last week’s Division 2 Arcadia sectional. —
The Mauston senior caught a major break by earning an extra qualifier spot and made the most of it Friday, qualifying sixth in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles at Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.
Eckerman, the reigning 100 hurdles champion and 300 hurdles runner-up, crossed the finish line in 15.66 seconds, providing the UW-La Crosse track commit a chance at another title.
“I was just happy I made it,” Eckerman said.
Eckerman, who won gold last year in a time of 15.63, finished second in her opening heat behind Shorewood’s Kaymin Phillips (15.14). The pair shined after seeing the reigning Division 3 champion, Webster’s Ava Washburn, fall on the eighth hurdle in the heat before theirs.
Eckerman said she “didn’t really see it happen” because she was setting up her blocks.
“Stuff like that doesn’t really rattle me at all,” she said. “I just do what I can and not worry about anyone else.”
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
It’s a strategy she’ll try to replicate in Saturday’s final with a packed field. The pair of Eckerman and Phillips, along with three others separated by less than a half-second, will be trying to reel in Osceola’s Elletta Uddin.
The Chieftains freshman was the only competitor to break 15 seconds in qualifying with a time of 14.85.
“Going into it I just want to be happy with how I race, whether I podium or not, and hopefully PR to end the season on a good note,” Eckerman said. “Everyone’s on the same page and you just run your race. I don’t really worry about seed times too much.”
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher, right, compete in the 3,200 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, competes in the 800-meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, center, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morris, right, celebrate following their team’s 400 meter relay finish in a preliminary heat during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Horicon’s Isaac Howard competes in the triple jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes during the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump.
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
