LA CROSSE — Brie Eckerman’s dream of a repeat state title was on life support after she failed to automatically qualify for the WIAA state track and field championships at last week’s Division 2 Arcadia sectional.

The Mauston senior caught a major break by earning an extra qualifier spot and made the most of it Friday, qualifying sixth in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles at Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.

Eckerman, the reigning 100 hurdles champion and 300 hurdles runner-up, crossed the finish line in 15.66 seconds, providing the UW-La Crosse track commit a chance at another title.

“I was just happy I made it,” Eckerman said.

Eckerman, who won gold last year in a time of 15.63, finished second in her opening heat behind Shorewood’s Kaymin Phillips (15.14). The pair shined after seeing the reigning Division 3 champion, Webster’s Ava Washburn, fall on the eighth hurdle in the heat before theirs.

Eckerman said she “didn’t really see it happen” because she was setting up her blocks.

“Stuff like that doesn’t really rattle me at all,” she said. “I just do what I can and not worry about anyone else.”

It’s a strategy she’ll try to replicate in Saturday’s final with a packed field. The pair of Eckerman and Phillips, along with three others separated by less than a half-second, will be trying to reel in Osceola’s Elletta Uddin.

The Chieftains freshman was the only competitor to break 15 seconds in qualifying with a time of 14.85.

“Going into it I just want to be happy with how I race, whether I podium or not, and hopefully PR to end the season on a good note,” Eckerman said. “Everyone’s on the same page and you just run your race. I don’t really worry about seed times too much.”

