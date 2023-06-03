LA CROSSE — Success didn’t come natural for Eli Hallwood in the pole vault.

After clearing 12 feet consistently last year, the Mauston junior dove headfirst into his training.

Offseason trips twice a week Polebenders Vault Club in Waukesha on Tuesdays and Sundays only strengthened Hallwood’s skills. He put them to use Saturday, clearing 13 feet, 9 inches to finish in third place in the Division 2 boys pole vault at the WIAA state track and field championships at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex.

“It was a great experience,” Hallwood said. “The team helped get me here; DeVoe, the coaches and everything just added together to get me here.”

Big Foot’s Kaden Rambatt won the event with a new state record mark of 15-2, topping Park Falls’ Hans Schmidt’s previous record of 15-1 set in 2000.

Hallwood was one of two Golden Eagles boys to medal on Saturday, joining senior Eli Boppart, who took fourth in the 1,600.

Like Boppart, Hallwood said his motivation entering the season was to secure a medal, which he secured on just his second attempted height of the afternoon. After opting to pass on the first two opening heights, Hallwood cleared 13 feet on his first try before needing just two attempts to clear 13-6.

He proceeded to clear 13-9 on his first attempt before bowing out. Hallwood just missed matching his school record height of 14 feet set earlier this year, eclipsing the previous mark of 13-3 set by Noah Heaney in 1993.

The bronze medal was just the second ever claimed by a Golden Eagle as Hallwood joined 1999 medalist Matt Petrowitz. He’ll have a good chance at becoming the first two-time medalist in the event next year.

“There’s going to be a good group of kids back for it; most of the people on the podium were juniors so it should be a good year,” he said. “I’ll be training hard for it.”