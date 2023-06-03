LA CROSSE — High expectations have always hovered around Eli Boppart.

Whether the WIAA state cross country championships or the WIAA state track and field championships, the Mauston senior has shined when it’s mattered the most.

Boppart didn’t let those expectations weigh him down Saturday as he ran to his best finish in the Division 2 boys 1,600-meter run at Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. The Montana State commit finished fourth with a time of 4 minutes, 19.75 seconds, just one day after taking fourth in the 3,200 (9:24.85).

“This year I really just focused on competing my hardest and not focusing on time; being the best I can be every race and playing smart,” he said. “Last year time-wise and for what I was expected to do, I did a lot better.”

Whitewater’s Jack Hefty won the 1,600 with a time of 4:16.47, while Sheboygan Falls’ Connor Murphy took Friday’s two-mile title (9:21.51).

Boppart stay right in contention for his first gold medal Saturday, leading the opening two laps as he “was definitely trying to stick in the pack.”

“Feel out the field and see how the field was feeling,” he said.

Boppart remained in front throughout the third lap and eventually heading into the final 400 meters he forged ahead.

“I really wanted to push it and see if people would come with me … and then when it was 450 meters left I decided to take it,” Boppart said.

It was a familiar move for Boppart, who said during previous races he’s “closed really fast and had good last laps,” leading to lots of success and prompting the decision. In the end it didn’t matter as he was chased down by Hefty, Little Chute’s Riley Huss and McFarland’s Spencer Alf.

Boppart said that leading as much as he did made it hard to have a strong kick, while the hot temperatures during both days, including during Saturday’s 3,200 “kind of burnt my legs.”

While it hindered his ultimate finish, Boppart has little to hang his head about. The senior captured three state medals, including back-to-back runner-up finishes, during his cross country career, and ends his track career with four podium finishes after a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 last year.

“It feels great,” he said of the mark he’s left on the Golden Eagles programs. “Just the community and support Mauston has given me … it’s something I’m really proud of and all the lessons and memories I’ve learned from high school I’ll take out to Montana State.”