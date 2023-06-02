LA CROSSE — Lilly Callahan, who already had two misses on her first attempted height, saw club teammate Kiki Strucker of Catholic Memorial fail to clear 10 feet, 6 inches.

The Lodi senior had just one more try or she would suffer a similar fate in the Division 2 girls pole vault.

“I was a little nervous, but I just had to do it,” Callahan said. “It just wasn’t really a question.”

Callahan had the answer Friday.

She cleared the mark with ease and continued to roll from there, ultimately finishing second for her first medal at the WIAA state track and field championships at the Veterans Memorial Track Complex.

Callahan cleared the next two heights of 11-0 and 11-3 before bowing out at 11-6 to Arcadia’s Casidi Pehler. The Raiders junior cleared 11-6 on her second attempt before failing to clear 11-9.

“It was great and I was really, really happy,” Callahan said about her silver medal. “I’ve been battling some injuries and I wasn’t really sure how today was going to go, but it went in my favor and I did really well.”

Callahan's predicament at 10-6 came after she elected to pass on the first three heights of the day at 9-0, 9-6 and 10-0. She said the reason being that she “could get more warm-time,” as athletes are allotted more warm-ups following the opening three heights.

“The other thing was to just not tire myself out to be able to get those higher heights,” she said.

The strategy paid off as she staved off elimination at 10-6 before clearing 11 feet on her first attempt. She proceeded to miss 11-3 on her first try but was money on her second attempt after some trail and error with the standards after changing poles.

Callahan said she “was just here to have fun” after finishing 12th last season.

“It was kind of just like, 'I put all the work in throughout the season. I’ve been achieving the higher heights,' so I just went in knowing I put the work in and was going to do my best,” she said.

