LA CROSSE — Lilly Callahan, who already had two misses on her first attempted height, saw club teammate Kiki Strucker of Catholic Memorial fail to clear 10 feet, 6 inches.
The Lodi senior had just one more try or she would suffer a similar fate in the Division 2 girls pole vault.
“I was a little nervous, but I just had to do it,” Callahan said. “It just wasn’t really a question.”
Callahan had the answer Friday.
She cleared the mark with ease and continued to roll from there, ultimately finishing second for her first medal at the WIAA state track and field championships at the Veterans Memorial Track Complex.
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes in the Division 2 pole vault.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Callahan cleared the next two heights of 11-0 and 11-3 before bowing out at 11-6 to Arcadia’s Casidi Pehler. The Raiders junior cleared 11-6 on her second attempt before failing to clear 11-9.
“It was great and I was really, really happy,” Callahan said about her silver medal. “I’ve been battling some injuries and I wasn’t really sure how today was going to go, but it went in my favor and I did really well.”
Callahan's predicament at 10-6 came after she elected to pass on the first three heights of the day at 9-0, 9-6 and 10-0. She said the reason being that she “could get more warm-time,” as athletes are allotted more warm-ups following the opening three heights.
“The other thing was to just not tire myself out to be able to get those higher heights,” she said.
The strategy paid off as she staved off elimination at 10-6 before clearing 11 feet on her first attempt. She proceeded to miss 11-3 on her first try but was money on her second attempt after some trail and error with the standards after changing poles.
Callahan said she “was just here to have fun” after finishing 12th last season.
“It was kind of just like, 'I put all the work in throughout the season. I’ve been achieving the higher heights,' so I just went in knowing I put the work in and was going to do my best,” she said.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet
Mary Kilar, right, encourages her daughter, Kindyl Kilar of Whitewater High School as she runs during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Also pictured are her husband, Mike, center, and family friend Nicki Nelson. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brock Spiegel, left, and Westin Fisher, right, compete in the 3,200 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Madison Country Day School’s Hannah Hallick, left, competes in the 800-meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre dowses himself with water after competing in the 800 meter relay event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Andrew Kelley, center, competes in a preliminary heat of the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Bellville/New Glarus high jumper Lawrence Vasquez competes during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Brandon Dyer-Vsaguirre encourages teammate Remington Burns after handing off the baton during a preliminary running of the 400 meter relay event on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Aiden Groskopf competes in the 100 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Estella Brees competes in the triple jump Friday at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Fans cheer on competitors during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan catches the bar during her final jump in the Division 2 pole vault event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. Callahan finished second in her division. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland’s Tara Schaalma, right, competes against Faith Christian’s Emily Sorensen during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Columbus’ Maya Pearcy, right, begins her competition in the 800 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Julia Akley clears the bar while competing in the pole event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart and McFarland’s Julia Ackley compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Remington Burns, left, and Paul Morris, right, celebrate following their team’s 400 meter relay finish in a preliminary heat during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Horicon’s Isaac Howard finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9¾ inches on Friday at the WIAA state meet in La Crosse.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Lilly Callahan competes in the Division 2 pole vault.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Katrina Reinhart, left, McFarland’s Julia Ackley, center, and Mauston’s Brie Eckerman compete in the 100 meter high hurdles event during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
McFarland’s Isaac Ewing competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Waupun’s Jacob Abel speaks to members of the media after winning the Division 2 long jump.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Gavin Sargeant competes in the long jump during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Mauston’s Eli Boppart competes in the 3,200 meter run during the opening day of the 2023 WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Field Complex in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, June 2, 2023. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
