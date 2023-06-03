LA CROSSE — Being a dual-sport athlete on the Lodi boys golf and track and field teams wasn’t uncommon ground for Paul Lins.

The Blue Devils senior juggled the busy schedules between the two with ease during the regular season.

The postseason was a different animal however, including playing in the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien golf sectional on Tuesday prior to the WIAA state track and field championships on Friday and Saturday.

“It was definitely busy, but I’d been doing that stuff all year so I kind of knew what I was going up against before sectionals,” he said.

Disappointment on the links turned to joy on the track Saturday for Lins as he surged onto the podium in a pair of events at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Lins finished fifth in the Division 2 boys 800-meter run before he later helped the Blue Devils 1,600-meter relay to another fifth-place finish to cap his career with a pair of state medals.

“It was a little bit more motivation you could say,” Lins said of Tuesday’s heartbreak as the Blue Devils finished three strokes behind Edgerton for the second qualifying spot for next week’s WIAA state championships at Black Wolf Run in Kohler.

Lins made the most of that motivation in the 800. After entering the event seeded 10th he crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 57.69 seconds, leaping up five spots to nab his first individual medal.

“I was just trying to get out aggressive and just stay there,” Lins said. “I knew I could place higher than I was seeded, but it felt good to know I came out and did it.”

Lins kept the momentum rolling as he, Noah Houdek, Walter Beld and Aiden Groskopf closed the night with a podium appearance. After qualifying for Saturday’s finals, the foursome crossed in 3:26.23 to return to the medal stand in the event for a second straight season.