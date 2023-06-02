LA CROSSE — There were plenty of nerves when Estella Brees made her WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships debut last season.

The Portage junior felt plenty of butterflies during the girls long jump, leading to a 15th-place finish in the long jump at her first appearance on the Veterans Memorial Track Complex.

Brees was cool as can be Friday while competing in the triple jump, placing seventh with a school-record mark.

“I definitely feel a lot more relaxed and definitely more prepared coming into this year,” she said. “Last year I was really stressed like, 'Oh, my gosh,’ and it gives me a lot of confidence. To know I have a lot of friends and family to cheer me on helps, too.”

Brees missed the podium with her jump of 35 feet, 5 inches, but there was a small consolation prize as it topped Heidi Considine’s mark of 35-4 set in 2012 at the Division 1 Middleton sectional. Brees’ record-breaking jump came on her second attempt of the afternoon, which wiped away any anxiety.

The stresses already were minimal for Brees after she qualified in an event she didn't pick up until midway through the season. The traditional high jumper and long jumper — she qualified in both events and will compete Saturday — saw being at state in the triple jump as a great accomplishment in and of itself.

A school record made it even sweeter, something she credited to her ability to just enjoy the event.

“Since it’s a new thing, it’s easier for me to have fun with it and relax,” she said. “It’s easy not to be stressed about where I would place.”

Brees, who entered the triple jump seeded fifth, will have two more shots at the podium Saturday. She’s seeded fourth in the long jump (17-2¾) and in a tight field for the high jump (5-1) with five other athletes with seeded heights at 5-2.

Brees said setting a personal record in the triple jump “makes me feel better about (Saturday) and what I can do in the long jump especially,” with another school record on her wish list.

She plans to take the same approach she did Friday.

“I’ll definitely have the same mindset and also to just try to remember to relax, take your time and trust myself and my conditioning,” she said.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet