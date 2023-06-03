LA CROSSE — Temperatures in the high 80s were a bear to deal with for student-athletes, fans and coaches alike at the 2023 WIAA state track and field championships.

For Lily Strong, it was paradise.

“I love running in the heat,” she said.

The Lodi senior showed how comfortable she was Saturday with a pair of bronze medals, placing third in both the Division 2 girls 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Veteran’s Memorial Field Complex. Strong crossed the finish line in 12.25 seconds in the 100 before delivering a 24.72 in the 200, breaking her previous school record time of 25.5.

“I was shooting below a 25 in my 200 and then top three in both of my events, and I got them both,” Strong said.

It was an impressive improvement from a year ago when Strong, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit, placed sixth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.

While the win in the 100 was more impressive seeing she jumped up three spots on the podium, Strong said the 200 meant more to her.

“I’ve been looking for this time all year and I’ve never been happier,” she said.

Strong said that having the ability to run in the beaming sun Friday morning helped get her in the right frame of mind. Especially compared to the Division 1 competitors whose prelims took place Friday night into Saturday morning due to lengthy weather delays.

“I think it definitely got me adjusted to the heat and how things would play out,” she said.

For Strong, it was also a joy to compete against some superior competition. Shorewood’s Delea Martins, a North Carolina track commit, won the 200 (24.34) ahead of Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee (24.69), a Northern Iowa basketball commit. Martins was also second in the 100 (12.06) behind Amery’s Luciana Aizpurua (11.85).

“How fast the other girls were, I think having them pushing me the whole time was really nice,” Strong said.