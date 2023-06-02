LA CROSSE — A place on the podium wasn’t in the cards for Isaac Howard when looking at the heat sheets entering Friday’s opening day of the WIAA state track and field championships.

Still, the Horicon junior didn’t put too much stock being seeded 10th in the Division 3 boys long jump.

“I didn’t pay attention too much to that before that, so I just went into it with a free mindset to give my all and do my best,” Howard said.

It was good enough to earn his first state medal, improving a quarter-inch and finishing sixth with a leap of 20 feet, 9¾ inches. Howard narrowly edged Fall River’s Ayden Price (20-9½) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lawson Davis (20-8¾) for the final spot on the podium.

Grantsburg’s Jordan Gaffney won the event with a leap of 23-6¾ to break the Division 3 state record of 23-6½ set by Iowa-Grant’s Dag Birkeland in 1970.

In the end, Howard needed just one jump to earn his debut piece of hardware, hitting his best jump of 20-9¾ on his first attempt of the day.

“It definitely felt good opening up with a jump like that because it gives you confidence going into the next ones,” he said. "It makes you feel good.”

Howard feverishly fought to improve on his starting mark but was unable to do so. His second-best jump of the day came on the opening attempt of the finals at 19-11¾, but it was enough to send him to the medal stand.

“Just build off from that; reach further and further, jump higher and further,” he said about trying to improve on his first mark.

While his efforts didn’t equate to a better result Friday, it only renewed the desire of Howard, the Marshmen’s lone boys qualifier, to get better this offseason.

“It feels really good, but I just feel like the job’s not done,” he said. “It’s only my junior year and I have a lot of improvements I can do. I just have the feeling to come back stronger and to do better.”

