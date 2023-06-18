Hot temperatures and long days didn't stop area athletes from turning in some top-level performance at this year's WIAA state track and field championships.

Ten individuals as well as one area relay reached the podium, including four top-three finishes.

Plenty of other athletes set numerous personal records and added their names to school record books.

Here's the WiscNews All-Area girls selections.

Athlete of the year

Lily Strong, sr., Lodi — The Blue Devils sprinter capped her career in impressive fashion with a pair of best-ever finishes at the WIAA Division 2 state championships.

The Minnesota State-Mankato commit won bronze in both the 100 and 200-meter dash, improving upon her respective sixth- and fifth-place finishes from a year ago. Strong crossed the finish line in 12.25 seconds in the 100, a personal record time, and later took third in the 200 in 24.72 seconds, another personal record.

Strong was perfect in the lead up to state, winning both the 100 and 200 at both the Division 2 Portage regional and McFarland sectional meets, helping Lodi finish first and second in the team standings, respectively.

Coach of the year

Adam Iverson, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland — The Rockets blasted into recently uncharted territory with Iverson at the helm this season.

After finishing in 10th place at the Trailways Conference Meet just two years ago, Iverson led Randolph/Cambria-Friesland to the league title. The Rockets scored 115 points to hold off two-time reigning league champion Dodgeland (104).

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland followed up its Trailways triumph by topping the Trojans again for the WIAA Division 3 Johnson Creek regional title before taking third at the Horicon sectional. The momentum surged to the state championships with three athletes reaching the podium, led by Lindsay Vander Galien’s third-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 5¼ inches.

Jorey Buwalda also took fourth in the shot put (37-10¼) while Savannah Duckett was sixth in the 100 (12.62 seconds) as the trio combined to score 14 points and finish 18th as a team.

100-meter dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; MariElla Viola, so., Sauk Prairie

200 dash — Lily Strong, sr., Lodi; Jaiden Dornaus, sr., Columbus.

400 dash — Lydia Aalsma, so., Waupun; Sayrah Benzing, sr., Dodgeland.

800 run — Maya Pearcy, sr., Columbus; Ava Raasch, jr., Dodgeland.

1,600 run — Piper Johnson, so., Poynette; Kadence Funmaker, so., Baraboo.

3,200 run — Josie Kooima, jr., Waupun; Felicia Ritzke, sr., Poynette.

100 hurdles — Brie Eckerman, sr., Mauston; Grace Kahl, sr., Columbus.

300 hurdles — Leanah Schlatter, so., Waupun; Lindsay Vander Galien, fr., Randolph/Cambria-Friesland.

400 relay — Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (Lindsay Vander Galien, fr.; Ava Gove, jr.; Katelyn Bobholz, jr.; Savannah Duckett, sr.) and Dodgeland (Bella Firari, fr.; Tara Schaalma, sr.; Melissa Huber, so.; Isabella Albert, so.)

800 relay — Sauk Prairie (Mackenzie White, jr.; MariElla Viola, so.; Olivia Schultz, jr.; Lexi Been, jr.) and Columbus (Grace Kahl, sr.; Mikenna Boettcher, sr.; Maya Pearcy sr.; Jaiden Dornaus, sr.).

1,600 relay — Waupun (Leanah Schalatter, so.; Naomi Kelly, so.; Josie Kooima, jr.; Lydia Aalsma, so.) and Dodgeland (Ava Raasch, jr.; Mallory Kohn, soph.; Tara Schaalma sr.; Sayrah Benzing, sr.).

3,200 relay — Dodgeland (Mallory Kohn, so.; Sayrah Benzing, sr.; Angelina Prill, fr.; Ava Raasch, jr.) and Sauk Prairie (Catherine Gregg, jr.; Natalie Curtis, sr.; Elena Homar, jr.; Charlotte Gregg, fr.).

High jump — Ada Smies, sr., Waupun CWC; Olivia Heyroth, so., Lodi.

Pole vault — Lilly Callahan, sr., Lodi; Sayrah Benzing, sr., Dodgeland.

Long jump — Hailey Campbell, sr., Reedsburg; Lindsay Vander Galien, fr., Randolph/Cambria-Friesland.

Triple jump — Estella Brees, jr., Portage; Sykora Stanek, sr., Reedsburg.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet