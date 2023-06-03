LA CROSSE — Hopes of running at the WIAA state track and field championships took a tragic turn for Ava Finger in 2020.

After suffering a life-altering mountain biking accident that left her paralyzed from the armpits down, she turned to competing in a wheelchair.

The Dodgeland sophomore made her state debut last season with three podium finishes, a mark she not only matched, but improved upon, Saturday. Finger placed second in both the 100 and 400 meters, jumping up three spots after matching fifth-place finishes in her debut last year.

“It was really fun,” she said. “I did feel more prepared and I knew who my competition was from last year. I got connected with the people who were coming back, kept a lookout on them and knew how they were going to perform. I wanted to perform at that level.”

Finger opened the day by securing silver in the 100 meters with a time of 26.65 seconds, more than four seconds faster than her fifth-place time a year ago. And it didn’t take long for her to continue her improvement.

She later took second in the 400 in 1:54.38, producing another sizeable drop from last year when she went 1:57.83.

For Finger, it was rewarding seeing her individual efforts to improve pay off after being unable to compete against other wheelers throughout most of the season.

“I’ve mainly been focusing on improving my times and myself to get to the best I can possibly be,” she said.

Finger started her weekend by taking third in the girls wheelchair shot put with a distance of 10 feet, 9¾ inches. It was a slight drop from her third-place finish last year in which she threw 11-2½. Improving her form has been at the top of Finger’s list “because I knew my form was kind of sloppy.”

“I worked really hard this year making sure my form is good, so hopefully next year I can build up that muscle to continue getting better,” she said.

While familiar with the state venue, Finger felt her nerves “were more up,” because she had shown she can perform against superior competition. It’s only renewed her drive to continue to grow, and hopefully capture a state title that eluded her older brother, Evan Finger, during his career for the Trojans.

“It’s good but I’m hoping to upstage him and get first to say he could never get first. I want to get those,” she said.