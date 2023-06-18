The WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse had it all.

Blistering temperatures, rain and lightning delays that altered the schedule, the stadium lights shutting off late one night while the meet was in progress, a 1:17 a.m. finish after the first day of competition and a revamped schedule for the second day.

And, of course, there were outstanding performances by the competitors, including from the WiscNews area, at the state meet at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Complex — wrapping up the high school track and field season this spring.

Here's the WiscNews All-Area boys selections.

Athlete of the year

Jacob Abel, sr., Waupun — Abel didn’t just win the WIAA Division 2 long jump title at the state meet, he smashed an 11-year-old state record.

Abel leaped 24 feet, 3¼ inches, topping the previous mark of 23-8¾ set by East Troy’s Cody Zaeske in 2012. Abel’s jump was comfortably ahead of the second-place finisher, New London senior Kyle Wisniewski (22-11¾).

Abel followed that with other podium placings. He finished third in the triple jump (45-01¾) at state, an event won by Lodi junior Gavin Sargeant. Abel also was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.02 seconds.

Abel won the long jump and the triple jump at the McFarland sectional and was second in the 100.

Coach of the year

Randy Skellenger, Lodi — The Blue Devils, under Skellenger’s direction, collected 26 points and finished ninth at the WIAA Division 2 state meet. Lakeside Lutheran was the team champion.

State highlights for Lodi included Sargeant’s victory in the triple jump and fourth-place finish in long jump, senior Paul Lins’ performances in the 800 (fifth) and 1,600 (sixth) and a fifth place by the 1,600 relay team.

Lodi finished third at the McFarland sectional and was the Portage regional champion.

100-meter dash — Jacob Abel, sr., Waupun; Aiden Groskopf, jr., Lodi.

200 — Osaya Sule, jr., Beaver Dam Wayland Academy; Garron Brandt, sr., Mauston.

400 — Ayden Price, jr., Fall River; Zakaree Reinwald, sr., Dodgeland.

800 — Paul Lins, sr., Lodi; Colin Smith, jr., Pardeeville.

1,600 — Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston; Paul Lins, sr., Lodi.

3,200 — Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston; Drew Benson, sr., Wayland Academy.

110 hurdles — Caleb Rocha, sr., Reedsburg; Jacob Rogers, sr., Wisconsin Dells.

300 hurdles — Yevgeny Dedun, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Alexander Graeme, fr., Poynette.

400 relay — Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (Alex Hollander, sr.; Nicholas Katsma, jr.; Karter Meredith, jr.; Jacob Kile, jr.); Reedsburg (Caleb Rocha, sr.; Dawson Schmelzer fr.; Allen Stupinean, jr.; Logan Yanke, jr.).

800 relay – Reedsburg (Jacob Schulenberg, sr.; Travyn Miller, so.; Elliot Krolikwski, sr.; Arik Bauer, jr.) Sauk Prairie (Landon Schultz, so.; Sam Logterman, jr.; Josh Fabian, so.; Wyatt Gibbs, fr.)

1,600 relay – Lodi (Paul Lins, sr.; Noah Houdek, jr.; Walter Beld, jr.; Aiden Groskopf, jr.); Wisconsin Dells (Dedeun Yevgeny, sr.; Sergey Jenkins, jr.; Patrick Metz, sr.; Alex Salerno, sr.).

3,200 relay – Waupun (Blayne Kloosterboer, so.; Connor Kuhn, so.; Marcus Kuhn, so.; Miguel Garcia, fr.); Dodgeland (Nolan Wieneke, so.; Karson Marquardt, so.; Ryan Romero, fr.; Logan Pickart, sr.).

High jump – Alex Salerno, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Michael Blau, jr., Sauk Prairie.

Pole vault – Eli Hallwood, jr., Mauston; Benjamin Skellenger, jr., Lodi/Conrad Bethke, jr., Waupun.

Long jump – Jacob Abel, sr., Waupun; Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi.

Triple jump – Gavin Sargeant, jr., Lodi; Jacob Abel, sr., Waupun.

Shot put – Manny Kingston, sr., Fall River; Lennon Stroede, sr., Wisconsin Dells.

Discus – Manny Kingston, sr., Fall River; Ethan Horkan, jr., Reedsburg.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

