The WIAA state track and field championships wrapped up Saturday at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex and there was no shortage of standout performances by athletes from the WiscNews coverage area.

With the 127th state boys meet and the 52nd state girls meet in the books, here's a closer look at seven memorable moments for area competitors.

1. Mauston junior soars to his first medal

Eli Hallwood worked hard during the offseason in hopes of securing his first state medal and the Mauston junior reaped the rewards Saturday.

Hallwood, who cleared 13 feet, 9 inches to finish in third place in the Division 2 boys pole vault, said it took a team effort for him to accomplish his preseason goal.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “The team helped get me here; DeVoe, the coaches and everything just added together to get me here.”

The bronze medal was just the second ever claimed by a Golden Eagle as Hallwood, who also will have a shot at becoming the first two-time medalist in the event next year, joined 1999 medalist Matt Petrowitz.

“There’s going to be a good group of kids back for it; most of the people on the podium were juniors so it should be a good year,” Hallwood said. “I’ll be training hard for it.”

2. Track offers Lodi senior chance to bounce back

While the state track meet may have been the culmination of a year of preparation for many athletes in La Crosse, for Lodi senior Paul Lins it was just one of the competitions on his schedule for the week.

After turning in a disappointing performance in the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien golf sectional on Tuesday, Lins made the most of his appearance at the track championships by reaching the podium in a pair of events.

Lins finished fifth in the Division 2 boys 800-meter run before he later helped the Blue Devils 1,600-meter relay to another fifth-place finish to cap his career with a pair of state medals.

“It was a little bit more motivation you could say,” Lins said of Tuesday’s heartbreak as the Blue Devils finished three strokes behind Edgerton for the second qualifying spot for next week’s WIAA state championships at Black Wolf Run in Kohler.

3. Dodgeland sophomore taps into experience

After Ava Finger's hopes of running at the state track and field championships took a tragic turn when a life-altering mountain biking accident in 2020 left her paralyzed from the armpits down, she turned to competing in a wheelchair and the Dodgeland sophomore showed the value of experience on Saturday.

Finger opened the day by securing silver in the 100 meters with a time of 26.65 seconds, more than four seconds faster than her fifth-place time in her state debut a year ago. And it didn’t take long for her to continue her improvement.

She later took second in the 400 in 1:54.38, producing another sizeable drop from last year when she went 1:57.83.

“It was really fun,” Finger said. “I did feel more prepared and I knew who my competition was from last year. I got connected with the people who were coming back, kept a lookout on them and knew how they were going to perform. I wanted to perform at that level.”

4. Clean run helps Dells senior go out in style

Jacob Rogers knows how narrow the margin between victory and defeat can be, but the Wisconsin Dells senior finally was able to put his struggles with clipped hurdles behind him on Saturday in La Crosse.

Rogers, who clipped a hurdle as a sophomore during the Division 2 110-meter hurdles finals at the 2021 state meet and last year missed a return trip to state due to a clipped hurdle, earned his first state medal after turning in a clean performance in the 110-meter hurdles to finish fourth with a time of 15.16 seconds.

It especially felt good for Rogers after he admittedly put plenty of pressure on himself as both a sophomore and junior. Rogers said that his first two seasons he “felt like I had to do it.”

“This year I just had nothing else to do,” he added. “I was just hoping to get on the podium. That’s all I wanted to do."

5. Mauston senior can see beyond another gold

Despite having her eyes set on a second gold medal in the Division 2 girls 100-meter hurdles, Mauston senior Brie Eckerman wasn't letting a fourth-place finish on a sweltering Saturday dampen her spirits.

Crossing in 15.19 seconds, Eckerman earned a third consecutive medal in the event and handily beat her event-winning time of 15.63 from last year and the school record time was enough to soften the blow.

“That’s OK, I’ll settle for the PR,” said Eckerman, who broke Angela Walhovd’s time of 15.2 set in 2007.

“It’s really special. This is probably one of the best outcomes I could have expected from today. It feels really good.”

6. State-record leap shows Waupun senior's growth

Jacob Abel wasn't focusing on his early exit from last year's state meet, when he qualified for finals and proceeded to pull his hamstring on the first of his final three attempts, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

Instead, the Waupun senior stayed locked in on this year's competition, leaping a state-record 24 feet, 3¼ inches to break the previous mark of 23-8¾ set by East Troy’s Cody Zaeske in 2012 and becoming the Warriors’ third-ever state champion.

“I came into this trying to go for it,” the UW-Oshkosh track commit said about the state record. “I was at a 23-4 prior to this, and I knew I wanted it. I didn’t think I was going to jump a 24, but it’s pretty exciting.”

The meet entered a one-hour lightning delay just after Abel’s record-breaking jump. No competitor came close to matching Abel following the pause, and he opted not to take his last jump with the record and title intact.

“I talked to my coaches about it and it rained before, too, so everybody was a little cold and maybe tight, so we just thought it would be best since it already got beat just to call it,” said Abel, noting his injury last year played a factor in his decision.

7. Trailways West foes share in each other's success

While the regular season can bring fierce competition between conference rivals, the postseason allows opposing programs a chance to root for each other.

Two of the Trailways West’s best shared in each other’s success Saturday as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland senior Jorey Buwalda and Pardeeville sophomore Chloe Kessenich shared the podium together in the Division 3 girls shot put.

“I think it’s cool both being from the Trailways West Conference. It’s not very big in the state of Wisconsin, so having two of us podium today is very cool,” Buwalda said.

Buwalda earned her individual state medal after finishing fourth with a throw of 37 feet, 10¼ inches, just two inches ahead of Kessenich who secured the final podium spot in sixth.

Also a part of the Rockets’ 2022 girls basketball state championship team, Buwalda got exactly what she was hoping to get out of her second straight state appearance.

“After last year, I was like, ‘You know, just do better than this year.’ I’ve been close to our school record this year, so it was nice because I got that today, too. It felt really good and was a big confidence booster,” she said.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 WIAA state track and field meet