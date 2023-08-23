Experienced players return and newcomers will burst onto the scene during the WiscNews-area girls tennis season.

The season has begun — on the road to postseason play. WIAA subsectionals are scheduled Oct. 2-3, sectionals Oct. 4-5, individual state Oct. 12-14 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium and the team tournament Oct. 20-21 at Nielsen.

Here are seven WiscNews-area players to watch.

Madelyn Casey, jr., Reedsburg

Casey is playing No. 1 singles for Reedsburg. She was a first-team WiscNews All-Area girls tennis player last year and looks to be one of the top returning players in the area this season. Casey placed fourth at No. 2 singles at the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional last year. The team’s singles lineup is expected to include Casey and Kelsey Kurtenbach, with Margaret Bass and Sarah Schaeffer as a top doubles duo.

Annie Langkamp, sr., Baraboo

Langkamp, who's played doubles and singles in her high school career, is expected to be a mainstay in Baraboo’s doubles lineup this season. Langkamp and Peyton Stelzer were honorable mention All-Area selections in doubles last year. They finished third at No. 2 doubles at the La Crosse Central sectional. Langkamp probably will play doubles some of the time early in the season with Stelzer, a sophomore, or Adrienne Crubel, a senior, while the lineup gets sorted out.

Ava Ballweg, jr., Lodi

After player graduations, Ballweg moves up the singles ladder and takes on a key role for the Blue Devils. She advanced to sectional play last year, finishing fourth at the Division 2 Madison Edgewood sectional. Ballweg and Vivian Beld figure to be leaders for Lodi this season. The Blue Devils finished sixth as a team at sectionals in 2022.

Adrienne Crubel, sr., Baraboo

Crubel was part of a No. 1 doubles team with then-senior Eryn Benson last year for the Thunderbirds and was a first-team All-Area selection in doubles.

Ava Andres, sr., Sauk Prairie

Andres has been an important player for the Eagles since she was a freshman and is expected to play No. 1 doubles. She was a first-team All-Area performer in doubles last year.

Abby Gutknecht, so., Beaver Dam

Gutknecht played No. 1 singles as a freshman for the Golden Beavers. She is capable of playing singles or doubles this season.

Alydia Barrix, sr., Mauston

Barrix has moved to the No. 1 singles spot in coach Sterling Walsh’s lineup after playing No. 3 singles last year.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

