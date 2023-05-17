Halloween 2019 started out like an average day for George Stelling.

It ended unlike any other.

The Baraboo junior, along with two classmates, was involved in a head-on car crash along City View Road in Baraboo, resulting in him being extricated from the car and transported via Med Flight to University Hospital of Madison and requiring brain surgery. Stelling, who suffered a broken rib, bruised back and severe head damage resulting in six titanium plates and new front teeth, was left unable to compete in contact sports for the rest of his life.

It was devastating news for Stelling, who loved skiing and playing soccer, but nothing he couldn’t turn into a positive. Rather than sulk, Stelling instead picked up a tennis racket and has never looked back, becoming one-half of the the school’s top doubles tandem and finding a new love for a sport he likely would have never tried had it not been for his accident.

“If I hadn’t gotten in that crash, I probably was going to play golf,” he said. “I found tennis and it kind of saved me.”

Said Baraboo coach Karll Kruse: “George picked up tennis and he’s just an incredible kid. For me, he’s just been a joy to coach. He’s just a great kid and really fun to work with.”

Kruse is who Stelling first worked with when he got clearance to try playing sports again after the accident. Following an arduous recovery, Stelling played for the first time during the summer of 2020 before his freshman year.

Stelling said after that first practice he “fell in love with the sport,” an adoration that hasn’t ceased.

Stelling was thrust into the varsity lineup as the No. 2 singles player and has only gotten better, combining with junior classmate Will Davies to form Baraboo’s No. 1 doubles team this spring. Having known each other since kindergarten, Davies said Stelling’s journey has “been really inspiring,” especially being forced to give up his passion (soccer) at the time.

“He focused a lot on tennis and he found a new passion, and he’s thriving now. It’s really cool to see,” Davies said.

While he may not be able to dribble a ball at his feet anymore, Stelling believes his skillset from soccer, and his other previous contact sports, has only helped him succeed on the tennis court. Stelling said his skiing background helps with flexibility in his knees, and while he rarely played any sports with true hand-eye coordination growing up, using a racket was natural after playing games such as ping pong and badminton with his family.

“I was always a foot guy, but I was always good, from probably fifth grade, at anything with a racket,” he said. “I love them all and played them with my family for years, so when I started playing tennis it was natural and just came to me.”

Bekah Stelling, George’s mother, has seen her middle son’s defensive knowledge from soccer transfer over onto the court.

“He always knew where the ball was going to go next and I think that seems to have translated to tennis. He seems to be able to anticipate things,” she said.

That in-game strategy is just one of the reasons why George Stelling fell in love with the sport. The quick-fire reactionary nature and the calculated repartee of hitting it where your opponent isn’t drew Stelling in. Those aspects, coupled with the never-ending pace, was too much for him to pass up.

It also has helped that it’s given him something to focus on other than his injuries sustained in the accident.

“It takes my mind of things I can and cannot do, and it just makes me think about the sport and what I can do in the sport,” he said. “I feel like playing tennis has helped my psychological mindset; it takes my brain to a different place.”

That can sometimes be to Stelling’s detriment on the court. Kruse said Stelling “sometimes does lose focus on what he’s doing,” and can have “a little bit of a disconnect,” but it never dampens his spirits.

“There are a lot of times I’ll look at him, point at my feet and say, ‘Move those things,’” Kruse said. “He always smiles and it’s not like, ‘Don’t tell me that again.’ He’s always willing to improve and is very coachable.”

Being paired with one of his best friends strengthens Stelling’s focus. After playing together once as freshmen, the duo teamed up full time last spring and has only improved. Kruse said the pair’s had kind of “glitchy” season this spring “where the ball hasn’t bounced the right way a few times.”

They’ve still showed plenty of resiliency, including Tuesday against La Crosse Logan, when they rallied after the dropping the opening set 6-4 and trailing 5-1 in the second to win in a tiebreaker. Kruse credits the duo’s ability to step up for and play off one another.

“I’ve never seen them panic,” he said. “The sum is greater than the parts; they have great synergy together and they play off each other very well. They constantly have each other’s backs and that goes to their personalities.”

Said Davies: “When one of us is down, the other picks them up and it’s hard for both of us to be at a low level.”

Stelling, who Kruse dubbed as the more attacking of the two, said Davies has been instrumental in helping shore up his mental game. He’s made stride on his own, however. Mark Stelling, George’s dad, said the two areas where he’s seen the most growth has been in George’s confidence and maturity.

“As a person who had a little bit of college tennis, I’d always been able to beat George and now he’s at a point where I’ve seen the maturity of his game,” Mark said. “He’s starting to have a little swagger and beating me now; I can’t keep up with him anymore.

“He exudes some confidence when he’s out there.”

George Stelling has helped pass that confidence along through the rest of the team, and adding to the T-Birds numbers. After sporting just 15 players on the roster during Stelling’s freshman year, Kruse said the team has doubled that total this spring.

Without being in the school, he credits the recruiting work of Stelling and others in bulking up that depth.

“A lot of kids will say George is the reason they’re out for tennis,” he said. “Really his personality has been our team the last few years. He’s just a huge part of our team and what makes us tick.”

Bekah Stelling added: “He’s like an ambassador of the sport for the high school.”

George Stelling hopes his story of persistence and finding a new passion can do the same for others who find themselves in his situation.

“Try something new, because I never would be here if I didn’t try tennis,” he said. “If you like a sport and really, really love it but can’t do it anymore, like me and soccer, you can’t let that stop you from doing other things.”

