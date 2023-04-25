Unlike most student-athletes, dreams of competing at the NCAA Division I level didn’t happen for Anna Balfanz at a young age.

In fact, the senior never really envisioned herself swimming after her time with the Baraboo girls swim team. The tide began to change last season and it will take her to the University of South Dakota when she signs her national letter of intent on Wednesday.

“I’m very excited to go and just celebrate it a little bit more with everyone, because since swim season has ended I hadn’t been thinking about it as much,” Balfanz said. “Now to just come and do the signing ceremony, I’m excited for it.”

It wasn’t exactly the line of thinking Balfanz had when she first began swimming for the Baraboo Riptide recreation swim team at 6 years old. One year later she quickly made the move to the Baraboo Area Makos USA Swimming club team, which later merged with Badger Aquatic Club. Still collegiate swimming wasn’t on her mind.

Balfanz said that all changed during her junior season, which ultimately ended with three podium finishes at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state championships, including taking third place in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke.

“I just get so excited to compete and swim,” Balfanz said. “And I feel like I have so much more potential and room to grow that I didn’t want to be done after high school.

“It’s always been the one consistent thing I’ve done my whole life, and I just wasn’t ready for it to be done yet.”

She followed up the impressive finish to her junior season with a compelling final chapter this past fall. Balfanz won just the second individual state championship in program history, winning the 100 backstroke to go along with three other podium finishes.

She selected South Dakota on Oct. 18, 2022 in the lead up to her golden accomplishment.

She said South Dakota was one of her final two schools alongside Northern Iowa. A desire to avoid flying somewhere and wanting to stay closer to home aided in Balfanz narrowing down her search, and it was ultimately a pair of visits — the first as a campus tour and the second as an official recruiting trip — that swayed her to Vermillion, South Dakota.

It was the home-like, welcoming atmosphere that made the difference for Balfanz, along with the academic and athletic prospects.

“All the people there I just really liked; the swim team and the coaches, and even the academic side of it,” she said. “I got to meet with my academic advisor, and at the time I didn’t even know if I was going to go there. We talked about all the academic side of things and I just felt very well-supported all around in every aspect, not just the swimming.”

Balfanz, who plans to major in kinesiology and sports management with an emphasis in exercise science, added that the school’s project to build a new wellness center and eight-lane competition pool was an added perk.

“I’m really excited about that and they just recently broke ground on it, so to have it get rolling now it’s becoming real and exciting,” she said of the facility scheduled to open in fall 2024.

“They have a pretty big team, so having that bigger area compared to what they have there now is going to be a lot more compatible.”

Balfanz is equally as excited to focus on just one sport while taking on the challenge of swimming at the collegiate level for an up-and-coming program. While not foreign to year-round swimming, since high school Balfanz has been part of the T-Birds dance team in the winter and competed in track and field in the spring, leaving only the summer as the only other season to swim club.

It has the Coyotes coaches thrilled about the possibilities of adding Balfanz, who will focus primarily on backstroke and sprint events, to a team that most recently finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships.

“Just having that and being able to train, lift and swim year-round, I’m excited to see what I’m going to be able to do and improve,” she said. “I feel like I have a long way to go.”

