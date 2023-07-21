BARABOO — When the Circus City Masters swim team turned into a turnstile for coaches, Tim Capps took it upon himself to help prevent the team from collapsing.

It was that desire to keep a strong program from folding that resonated with Capps when he heard the Baraboo girls swim team’s season may not happen should the district fail to find a head coach.

“Gary (Reuter) sent me a text and then I went and talked to a couple people on my swim team and said ‘Well, what do you guys think?’” Capps said of a conversation he had with his Circus City Masters teammates over the weekend before the July 4 holiday.

It proved to be a positive conversation for Capps, who in turn reached out to Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp and was hired as coach of the Thunderbirds.

“I talked to any club swim coaches, and anybody they knew that might potentially be interested. I was really relieved,” Langkamp said. “Somebody reached out to me and said ‘Hey, it sounds like Tim would be interested,’ and it was definitely a big sigh of relief.”

Capps takes over for Heather Frank, who led the T-Birds last season following the resignation of nine-year coach Chris Lemke. Frank helped guide Baraboo to a fourth-place finish at last fall’s WIAA Division 2 state championship meet, scoring 154 points behind five podium finishes, including South Dakota commit Anna Balfanz’s win in the 100-yard backstroke.

Baraboo narrowly finished behind runners-up Whitefish Bay (167) and third-place Ashwaubenon (166).

This will be Capps’ first high school head coaching position, but he’s no stranger to high school swimming. He served as assistant under Reuter for the Baraboo boys swim team this past winter. The T-Birds finished 12th as a team with 62 points.

Capps said he enjoyed his first foray into high school swimming and admittedly “really was kind of hoping to stay in the same kind of role.”

“But I didn’t want to see the program end or struggle,” he added.

Despite his hesitancy, Capps’ coaching résumé is rather extensive. He began coaching the Circus City Masters back in 2017, two years after solely swimming for the program, and is a certified Level 3 United States Masters Swimming coach, as well as an adult learn-to-swim instructor.

Capps also previously coached the Badger Aquatic Club’s Baraboo satellite team.

“We can’t just hire any person, it has to be somebody who knows the sport and has experience coaching higher level swimmers,” Langkamp said. “To get someone like Tim with his background and expertise, it turned out to be a perfect fit.

“He was exactly what we’re looking for and definitely need with this program.”

As much experience as Capps has, he acknowledges there will be some growing pains. He’s confident his Masters coaching experience will translate well, especially with their year-round season culminating with a national meet that some of the team members qualify for, and in turn taper in the lead-up to the end of their season, similar to high school swimming.

“It is a lot the same, but this is different because we’re going to pack this into 12 weeks,” he said, noting the invaluable knowledge he gained alongside Reuter coaching the T-Birds boys.

What should help the transition is the fact Capps has two experienced assistant coaches in Katy Mering and Ann Berres-Olivotti joining him. Both women swim alongside Capps for the Circus City Masters, and share the same amount of passion for the swimming community and T-Birds program, according to Langkamp.

“They know when to crank up yardage, know when to back off and know what that training cycle is, and I feel very comfortable with Tim’s experience that he’ll be able to hit that; get the most out of those swimmers at just the right time and peak at the very end of the season,” Langkamp said.

The trio inherits a very experienced group that’s used to hitting their peak at the right time.

Baraboo returns five state qualifiers from a year ago in seniors Bianca Brown, Kenzie Stute, Bailey Sersland and Isabella Stout, as well as sophomore Bella Brown. Stute placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke and was part of the T-Birds' runner-up 200 medley relay team along with Sersland and Stout.

Bella Brown and Stute also were members of the T-Birds' 400 freestyle relay team that took sixth.

Capps believes the senior group and returning upperclassmen are a great place to build from for the T-Birds. Conversely he’s unsure on the incoming swimmers so “we need to build the team into the future.”

“That’s where we’re kind of focusing as well,” he said. “We need to make sure these seniors get the best chances they can this year and also build this team up.

“I’m coming in and I do have some expectations, but I think the group of seniors can lead the team and we’ll grow from there. That’s what my expectation is and I do have some learning to do, but I’m a quick learner so we’re going to get there.”

Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championships