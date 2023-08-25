BARABOO — Senior Isabella Stout has been crucial to the Baraboo girls swim team the last two seasons.

A state qualifier each of the last two seasons, Stout has helped lead Baraboo to back-to-back top-5 finishes at the WIAA Division 2 state championships, including a fourth-place finish last season.

She helped the T-Birds 200-yard medley relay to a runner-up finish last season, swimming the anchor leg on a quartet that returns three of their four members this fall.

Stout also was part of Baraboo's eighth-place 200 freestyle relay and qualified individually in the 100 breaststroke with even bigger success in her sights this fall.

