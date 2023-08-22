The pool of high school girls swim teams in the WiscNews area isn’t deep but the talent long has been.

Teams combined for seven podium finishes at the Division 2 meet, including the area’s first individual champion in eight years as part of a 1-2 finish.

That’s a high bar for area teams to replicate this fall, but there’s a wave of momentum at their backs.

Here are 7 area swimmers to watch during the 2023 season.

Kenzie Stute, sr., Baraboo

Strokes: Individual medley, breaststroke and freestyle

Notable: Stute helps headline a deep Thunderbirds senior class as the group’s lone returning WIAA Division 2 state individual medalist. She took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke last season in a time of 1:06.61, while also placing eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:12.53). Stute also swam the breaststroke leg on the T-Birds’ runner-up 200 medley relay (1:48.20) and was the anchor leg of the sixth-place 400 free relay (3:38.21).

Quotable: “Just watching Kenzie swim is a clinic,” coach Tim Capps said. “She makes it look easy, but she is fast.”

Bailey Sersland, sr., Baraboo

Stroke: Butterfly and freestyle

Notable: Stute isn’t the only returning Division 2 state medalist for the T-Birds as Sersland was also a member of the T-Birds’ second-place 200 medley relay swimming butterfly leg. The pair was also joined by Isabella Stout. Sersland also qualified individually for the first time, finishing 12th (5:24.44) in the 500 free, and was the anchor leg of the T-Birds’ eighth-place 200 free relay alongside Stout and fellow returnee Bella Brown.

Quotable: “We’ve been doing time trails this week and Bailey is flying,” coach Tim Capps said. “She’s definitely setter herself up to achieve all her goals. Bailey and Kenzie (Stute) work hard in practice and they continue to push themselves everyday. They never give up.”

Bobbi DuCharme, sr., Lodi tri-op

Stroke: Freestyle

Notable: Lodi/Wisconsin Heights adds River Valley to its ranks and the newly formed tri-op this fall, including DuCharme. The senior will add strong sprint depth to the Blue Devils after a solid finish to her junior season at the WIAA Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional. DuCharme finished 11th in the 50 freestyle in 26.62 seconds, adding a 12th place finish in the 100 free (58.27). She was also on River Valley/Richland Center’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that both finished eighth.

Quotable: “In the little amount of time I’ve gotten to know her I can tell she is extremely hard working and although she isn’t the most out-spoken person she is definitely a leader,” coach Natalie Price said. “The girls gravitate towards her kindness and passion for the sport and look up to her. Having swam with her older sisters (Holly and Molly) who were very talented and hard-working, I know how determined of a mindset she has for the swim season and how that mindset will help her achieve her goals.”

Nola Frost, jr., Lodi tri-op

Strokes: Butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle

Notable: Frost provides a solid complement to DuCharme with three strokes solidly in her repertoire. She narrowly missed the podium at last year’s WIAA Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional, placing seventh in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.06. She also took 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.78), dropping over 2½ seconds off her seed time in both events. A member of the Blue Devils’ 200 medley and 400 free relays, Frost will be a major focal point this fall.

Quotable: “Her freshman year was a little rough with not being able to get her times down and have her taper work but we were able to figure it out last year and she ended up tapering really well and having some lifetime bests,” coach Natalie Price said. “I enjoy coaching Nola because she is always looking to improve, she’s very versatile and she’s typically always in a fun/goofy mood which lifts others around her up.”

Riley Paulsen, so., Portage

Strokes: Butterfly and backstroke

Notable: Paulsen had a solid debut season last year on a Warriors team that endured a coaching change 24 days into the season and dealt with small numbers. She delivered the team’s best finishes at the WIAA Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional, placing 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.12) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.61).

Quotable: “One characteristic that Riley exemplifies is that she is self-motivated,” coach Travis Baughman said. “Having an athlete as motivated and determined as Riley is invaluable to our team because she pushes herself and everyone around her to be better in and out of the pool, including me as her coach.”

Savannah Acker, sr., Sauk Prairie

Strokes: Backstroke and freestyle

Notable: Acker will look to raise the bar once more after earning her first two WIAA Division 2 state individual medals last fall. After placing 10th as a sophomore, Acker finished runner-up in the 100 backstroke last season in 56.29 seconds, adding a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (23.83). She was also a member of the Eagles’ 200 and 400 free relays that finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Quotable: “The first word that comes to mind about Savannah, aside from her athletic ability, it’s actually her leadership,” coach Todd Wuerger said. “The thing you could notice from day one is that she’s just got that ‘swag factor.’ People just naturally follow her because she’s so gifted and she’s just a great kid; she stands for the right reasons, has great work ethic, and everything about her people are drawn to.”

Kaylee Oleson, jr., Sauk Prairie

Strokes: Individual medley and freestyle

Notable: Despite being unable to walk two weeks before the season, Oleson ended her year at the WIAA Division 2 state championships for the second straight season last year. She was limited to just freestyle and breaststroke throughout the year and qualified in the 100 free individually, finishing 11th in a time of 54.81 seconds. She also swam on the Eagles’ 200 and 400 free relays alongside Acker and is eager to make a bigger splash this fall.

Quotable: “She’s just such a great athlete. She has a great work ethic, never has any excuses and basically just grinds to give it her best every day,” coach Todd Wuerger said. “Even with her restrictions, she can still do races very effectively for us.”

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, and Mauston.