WAUPUN — Waupun traveled to Rock Ledge Park in Seymour with an abundance of confidence.

The Warriors added to it when sophomore Kailie Westphal led Thursday’s WIAA softball sectional final with Freedom with a home run to left.

But that was the only hit Freedom sophomore pitcher Peyton VandeLoo allowed in a 9-1 victory over the Warriors. VandeLoo pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts.

“If we want to go to state we’ve got to find a way to beat her in the future,” Waupun interim coach Josh Navis said. “She’s good. She’s patient. She throws on the plate, changes her spots and she sees the location. She’s a good pitcher.”

Westphal’s home run to open the game was a big momentum starter for the Warriors (20-6).

“Addison (Braun’s) ERA was 0.80-something, so we thought one run could do it,” Navis said. “They came through with some timely hits and pressed our young girls a little bit into some pressure situations. They played like they’ve been there before, with their five seniors they have.”

The Warriors sport a roster filled with six freshmen, three sophomores and five juniors. They will only lose Lexi Lehman to graduation.

The Irish (25-2), who are the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, answered in the second inning. They got the bases loaded before sophomore Marlee Smith walked to tie the game.

Senior Rylie Murphy’s shallow pop up to left was dropped by junior left fielder Olivia Lese, which was due to a miscommunication between her and junior shortstop Kylie Pluim, to make it 3-1.

“We have a numbers’ system with the highest number rules,” Navis said. “Liv thought she had a b-line on it and with that wind, we thought it would be carrying it. It sort of died on her. She already called it and as soon as our infielders hear a higher number, they’re bailing. It got into a no-man-lander. It’s a beautiful day and you’d think where the wind is right now, it was going to carry out to Liv, and it actually died.”

The next inning, Lese made up for it by catching a line drive to left for the first out of the third.

“She had a short memory,” Navis said.

Senior Kierstin Kriewaldt hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-1 in the second.

Rylie Murphy had a 2-run double to left and Kriewaldt hit an RBI double to make it 7-1 in the sixth. Kriewaldt later came home off an error to make it 8-1. Freshman Addie Murphy hit an RBI triple to left to make it 9-1.

“It was tough,” Navis said.

Waupun freshman pitcher Addison Braun pitched 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts while giving up nine runs off nine hits and seven walks.

Even though the high school season is over, Navis is excited to see what the Warriors do in the summer during travel softball and legion softball.

“All of them go play high-level travel ball,” he said. “They’re going to see a lot of high-pressured games all summer long. Then, with legion ball, hopefully we get another opportunity to play in a regional and maybe go to state there, and sort of right the ship, maybe.

“Coach Derrick Standke is leading them and I’m his assistant over there. We have a quick turnaround. We have Hartford next week. We don’t have to sit on this too long.”

