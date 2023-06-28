The Waupun baseball and softball scene will take on a different look in the spring of 2024.

At the Waupun school board meeting Monday night, former Warriors baseball coach Derrick Standke was approved as the school's new softball coach.

“He’s been involved with our youth softball program for a while and has been successful,” Waupun athletic director Doug Disch said. “That’s where his passion is. What him and I talked about (last Wednesday) was he was just ready for a new challenge.”

Standke coached in the baseball program the last 15 years, 11 as the varsity head coach.

“(I) was blessed to learn from the best in Kevin DeBoer,” Standke said of joining the Waupun baseball staff under the previous coach. “Kevin was my high school coach. When I came back to the area because of school and my job, Kevin reached out to me to ask if I would be interested in helping at the high school program. I jumped on.”

He compiled a 192-85 record, not including the 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a 91-48 conference record and won four league titles (2017-2019, 2021).

The Warriors also won seven WIAA Division 2 regional titles (2013-2019, 2023), three sectional titles (2013, 2017, 2018), and one Division 2 state title in 2018.

In 2018, Standke was named as the NFHS Wisconsin Coach of the Year.

Standke was named the WiscNews Coach of the Year this spring after leading the Warriors to a 22-5 record and a sectional tournament appearance.

A job listing for the baseball position has been posted and Disch said he hopes to fill the position in the next few weeks.

“We’re encouraging anyone who’s interested to apply,” Disch said. “It’s always great to have multiple people that are interested in the position. They had a very successful season and they’re young. We only had two seniors this year and a lot of underclassmen. Numbers in the program overall are increasing. We’re getting close to maybe a JV2 team in the near future. We’re looking for somebody who’s going to continue what’s in place.”

Continuing the success from 2023 was something the district was looking for in a softball coach. Standke takes over a Waupun softball team that went 20-6 overall, 9-3 in the ECC (two games behind league champs Kewaskum) and earned a trip to the Division 2 sectional final against Freedom, which went on to win the state championship.

Josh Navis led the softball program on an interim basis when Tom Hagstrom stepped down shortly before the Warriors were set to play Plymouth in an ECC game on April 18. The Warriors won 11-1. Navis went on to be named the WiscNews Coach of the Year.

“To get thrown in the middle of the season as the head coach, when you haven’t done it before, it can be a challenge,” Standke said. “When you have a team that has high expectations and potential, that challenge becomes greater and that pressure becomes greater. Everybody is expecting to do a little bit more. For him to step in and do what he did was remarkable. Josh has been around for 15 years now. He absolutely loves the game.”

Navis decided against applying for the softball coach position, but instead got his wish to stay on as an assistant coach for the Warriors.

“That made me feel very much at ease,” Disch said. “It’s always key and it’s going to make it easier for Derrick to have him in place as an assistant in his transition year. It’s always better for the kids to have that consistency.”

Standke was ecstatic to inherit a strong assistant coach like Navis, who's been working alongside Standke this summer, coaching the Waupun Post 210 American Legion softball program.

“He’s got them girls prepared really well,” Standke said. “That’s one thing we’re working on this summer is making the game fun for everyone. When you do experience that success (last season), the pressure seems to build. The girls weigh that on their shoulders. The coaches weigh it on their shoulders. We need to bring it back down a little bit and make the game fun, and focus on our fundamentals going forward.

“Those are the things we’re really going to hit home on. The great teams separate themselves by doing the little things right. We’re going to take a look at how we’re going to accomplish the little things, and take us down to that next step to, hopefully, get us down to Goodman Diamond in Madison.”

