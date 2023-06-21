Talented softball teams filled the area all season long.

Poynette, Horicon and Cambria-Friesland were ranked among the state’s best all season long.

Although no team earned a trip to state, there were quite a few squads that shocked some teams during the playoffs. Waupun won a regional championship, but lost to eventual WIAA Division 2 state champion Freedom in the sectional final.

Here is the WiscNews All-Area team.

Player of the Year

Holly Lowenberg, sr., Poynette — Lowenberg, a Bryant and Stratton commit, went 14-2 as a pitcher for the Pumas. She finished with 178 strikeouts and just 11 walks and a 0.74 ERA. She gave up only 11 earned runs off 53 hits. She hit .462 with five homers and 29 RBIs with a slugging percentage of .808 and on base percentage of .522.

She helped the Pumas to a top ranking in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

For her efforts, the senior earned first-team, Pitcher of the Year and Player of the year honors in the Capitol North Conference. She also earned first-team All-State and first-team All-District by the WFSCA.

“Holly was tremendous in the circle this season,” Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said. “With an ERA of 0.74, that puts her in the conversation of one of the best pitchers in the state. The Pumas played one of the toughest Division 3 schedules in the state and she earned her ERA.”

Coach of the Year

Waupun interim coach Josh Navis — Navis had to take over for former coach Tom Hagstrom just 90 minutes before the Warriors were set to take on Plymouth in an East Central Conference game on April 18. The Warriors proceeded to win six games in a row to end a 9-game losing streak.

The Warriors finished 20-6, two games behind league champs Kewaskum at 9-3 and made it to their first WIAA Division 2 sectional final since 2015.

The Warriors were comprised five juniors, three sophomores, eight freshmen and just two seniors. So to have a young team and still accomplish so much for a new coach highlighted Navis’ first season as head coach.

“This team is close and really have been steadfast in believing in what they all can bring through the leadership myself and the adjusted varsity staff has brought,” Navis said.

First team

Pitcher: Poynette senior Holly Lowenberg

Catcher: Randolph senior Brianne Baird

First base: Waupun junior Lexi Gerritson

Second base: Beaver Dam freshman Emma Julka

Third base: Waupun senior Alexis Lehman

Shortstop: Reedsburg sophomore Kylee Molitor

Left fielder: Horicon sophomore Breonna Buechel

Center fielder: Beaver Dam junior Gabby Fakes

Right fielder: Poynette sophomore Kassidy McCaffery

Designated player: Horicon sophomore Cyri Reinwald

Honorable mention

Baraboo senior catcher Madee Strampe; Beaver Dam junior centerfielder Riley Czarnecki; Cambria-Friesland freshman pitcher Enya Heller; Horicon senior first base Angelica Bushkie; Horicon junior pitcher Lizzie Gibbs; Reedsburg senior first baseman Ruby Olson; Waupun freshman pitcher Addison Braun; Waupun sophomore catcher Kallie Westphal; Wisconsin Dells junior center fielder Vanessa Marsich; Wisconsin Dells junior shortstop Maya Michalsky.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

